ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 10

Rob Stevenson
4d ago

I also wish the family my deepest condolences.... It is senseless.... I have lived all over the world and the worst, most uncourteous, selfish, and dangerous drivers exist in the DMV... How sad

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested

RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI

A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Alexandria, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Wakefield, VA
Daily Voice

2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police

Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said. Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.
HOUSTON, TX
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Jesus Christ
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Rivera#Suv#Traffic Accident#Wakefield High School#Investigat
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WUSA9

Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home

ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy