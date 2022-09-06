Read full article on original website
Rob Stevenson
4d ago
I also wish the family my deepest condolences.... It is senseless.... I have lived all over the world and the worst, most uncourteous, selfish, and dangerous drivers exist in the DMV... How sad
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Related
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested
RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
WJLA
'Justice for Jaiden': Protest, vigil held for 19-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — As chants echoed across the field and candles illuminated the sky at Cloverdale Park in Prince William County Saturday, family and friends of Jaiden Carter, 19, protested the officer-involved shooting that killed the young man earlier this month. Carter was killed in an officer-involved shooting...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI
A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
loudounnow.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting outside Shell gas station
BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting outside a Shell Gas Station in Bowie, Maryland. Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.
2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police
Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said. Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
2 killed, 7 injured in crash on I-66, Virginia State Police investigating
A man has been charged after an RV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fauquier County Thursday night. Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested for shooting at group of middle school kids in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - A 13-year-old boy faces charges after police said he opened fire on a group of middle school children in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to the Greenbelt Police Department, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, not far from Greenbelt Middle School.
Mother sues DC charter school for $50 million after son struck by car while leaving
The mother of a child who died as a result of getting hit by a car just outside his Washington, D.C., school is suing the school for $50 million.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66
According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Two injured, including teenager, after DC shooting
Two people are injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After Fairfax County police issued a ticket to a driver going 90 mph in a school zone, one mom is pleading for drivers to slow down as kids return to school. A mom of four, Dawn Staub thinks back to the June crash that killed...
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
Comments / 10