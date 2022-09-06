Harness Your Spending Power and Support Reproductive Rights With This Fall Candle

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Anecdote Candles.

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to abolish a woman’s (or any uterus owner, for that matter) right to choose by overturning Roe v. Wade in June, I’ve been trying to find ways to redirect my rampant rage, angst, and despair into action . One of the things that has brought me some solace is harnessing my spending power by supporting brands affiliated with pro-choice causes—and avoiding those who are associated with or have donated to anti-abortion organizations and political committees.

Anecdote Candles is the latest brand discovery that is supporting the right to choose by donating funds from their newly launched “I’m Still Speaking” candle to organizations supporting reproductive rights.

Anecdote Candles “I’m Still Speaking” Candle

This candle smells like “my voice and my choice,” but also like amber woods and orchids.

Buy Anecdote Candles “I’m Still Speaking” Candle at Anecdote Candles, $26

15 percent of proceeds from sales of the candle will be donated to She Should Run , a non-profit, non-partisan organization helping more women run for office. Plus, the brand will be donating $10,000 to the Center for Reproductive Rights , a global human rights organization that ensures reproductive rights are protected in law as fundamental human rights.

Aside from its pro-choice appeal, the candle also smells like straight heaven (and freedom!)—a.k.a. a blend of orchid, amber nutmeg, and creamy sandalwood. It’s the perfect fall fragrance to help you rid of anxieties stemming from SCOTUS’s recent attack on women , and a great way to showcase your stance. Who knows? Perhaps putting this candle on display will even encourage your house guests to get out there and vote in the midterms this November.

