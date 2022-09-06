Is This a Sketch of Michelangelo Carving His David Statue?

Adherents of America’s wildest conspiracy theory, QAnon, are celebrating the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth—whom they have long accused of being part of a elite global child-trafficking cabal. “May she burn in hell for eternity,” Vice News reported one QAnon user writing on Telegram after the queen’s death on Thursday. “So happy! The evil witch is dead,” wrote another. The queen was first named as a figure in the QAnon conspiracies in one of the earliest posts by the anonymous Q back in November 2017. In 2019, the QAnon world was lit up by claims that the “Queen Lizard” had been executed after a military tribunal found her guilty of ordering the murder of Princess Diana. Her death was announced again last November by QAnon leader Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed queen of Canada. According to Vice, “Others pushed the even more fantastical claim that the queen was merely a computer-generated mirage, a conspiracy that QAnon has also pushed about President Joe Biden since he took office last year.”

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO