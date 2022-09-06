ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This a Sketch of Michelangelo Carving His David Statue?

Biblioteca Vallicelliana via The Art Newspaper

The margins of a 15th century copy of Dante’s Divine Comedy bear a tiny sketch of something remarkable: Michelangelo carving his iconic statue of David. So says historian James Hall, who makes the claim in a new book. “I briefly saw this amazing drawing at [a] lecture. I wondered if I might include it in my book. After several months, I suddenly thought that a lot of the pieces of the jigsaw seem to fit Michelangelo,” Hall told The Art Newspaper. Who made the drawing is in doubt, and there’s a dispute over who owned the copy of the book.

Read it at The Art Newspaper

Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History

As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its occasional narrative thinness, achieves the operatic highs for which it strives, it’s a visceral tour de force that lands with the impact of a shotgun blast to the chest.
TV & VIDEOS
Nicolas Cage Looks Great on the Horse That Tried to Kill Him in ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

Nicolas Cage has made a living in the film industry within the past couple of decades as a "do anything" type of guy. A cosmic sci-fi horror about an indescribable color? He'll do that. A twisted comedy about parents who desperately want to kill their kids? He'll do that. A psychedelic fantasy action thriller about a guy avenging his murdered girlfriend? He'll do that. Various indie crime movies, or even a movie where he gets to play multiple versions of himself? He'll do it all!
MOVIES
