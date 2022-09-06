Newport News police identify 21-year-old victim in double shooting
Police identified a 21-year-old Newport News man Tuesday as the victim in a double shooting over the holiday weekend.
Messiah Jarvis Martin was one of two people shot Saturday around 2:20 a.m. in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive. The 21-year-old died at the scene.
A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police have not released additional details, including information about a suspect or possible motive.
