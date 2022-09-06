ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Statewide Flex Alert extended for 7th straight day amid high heat

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sW4F_0hkQl7Kr00

A sustained heat wave across California has prompted a statewide Flex Alert to be extended into its seventh day.

For a full week, Californians have been asked to cut down on energy use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The call comes amid strain on the state's power grid. Officials say they expect that energy shortages are expected. The shortages could cause blackouts on Tuesday.

In a message from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, officials say conserving energy now could help avoid outages Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"Today is going to be the hottest part of the heat wave and will break demand records on the grid," the message from the governor's office said on Sept. 6.

The California Independent System operator declared an Energy Emergency Alert on Tuesday.

In the hours before 4 p.m., officials urge people to pre-cool their homes and close their windows and blinds to keep temperatures down. After 4 p.m., people are asked to turn their thermostats up to 78 degrees or above and avoid using major appliances.

Officials say the heat wave is on track to be the hottest and longest on record in California during September.

More Flex Alerts could be issued through the week.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

Hottest temperatures of the heat wave expected Tuesday; No rolling blackouts, so far

Don’t expect relief from the scorching heat any time soon. The National Weather Service has extended an Excessive Heat Warning until Friday evening as a “heat dome” over much of California continues to deliver oppressively hot temperatures. The warning extends to the greater Los Angeles area including downtown L.A., Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Hollywood, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Californians
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County

In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy