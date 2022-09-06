Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains, Fall River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty thunderstorms will impact portions of Butte, Meade, Custer, Lawrence, western Oglala Lakota, Fall River, Pennington, southeastern Weston and east central Crook Counties through 700 PM MDT At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Antelope Butte to 3 miles southwest of Crow Peak to near Deerfield Reservoir to 13 miles south of Redbird. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Lead, Custer, Hill City, Edgemont, Rapid Valley, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder, Dewey, Summerset, Black Hawk, Oglala, Deadwood, Whitewood, New Underwood and Johnson Siding. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 103. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 206 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 05:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 715 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Waterman Wash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 537 AM MST, Stream gauge reports indicated ongoing problematic flow in Waterman Wash making unbridged crossings unsafe at Tuthill Road and Narramore Road. - This includes the following streams and drainages Waterman Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, and Goodyear. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Air Quality Alert issued for Ravalli by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ravalli The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Ravalli County in effect until 8AM MDT 9/12/2022 This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/12/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 1100 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton are Unhealthy As of 1100 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Flathead Valley, Billings - Lockwood, Cut Bank, Missoula, Butte, Dillon, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown, Sidney, Helena, Broadus are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Old Faithful around 310 PM MDT. Kepler Cascades and Scaup Lake around 315 PM MDT. Craig Pass and Shoshone Lake around 320 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Grant Village and Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains through Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Snowfall today and tonight is expected to range between 1 and 3 inches between 8500 and 9500 feet. Snow totals above 9500 feet are expected to range between 3 and 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible above 10500 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Now through tonight. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could be slick tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions.
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles, Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Los Angeles and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain with around 0.30 inches falling in the last 30 minutes. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during at least the next 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near the Tumbleweed and Hungry burn scars. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 13:32:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 15:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of the San Juan Metropolitan Area, including Dorado and Vega Alta through 215 PM AST At 103 PM AST, a line with strong thunderstorms was over the San Juan Metropolitan area, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for DuPage, Kane, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: DuPage; Kane; Kendall FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following areas, Central Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, Northern Cook, Northern Will and Southern Cook. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen over portions of the Chicago metro. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 inch is expected across portions of the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Inland Jefferson, Leon, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Jefferson; Leon; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Gadsden, Jefferson, northeastern Leon, western Madison, southeastern Decatur, Grady, Thomas and southwestern Brooks Counties through 300 PM EDT At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cairo to 9 miles northeast of Havana to 13 miles southwest of Thomasville to near Monticello to 18 miles northwest of Perry. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Thomasville, Cairo, Havana, Tallahassee, Boston, Ochlocknee, Whigham, Greenville, Alma, Dillon, Everett, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Merrillville, Drifton, Calvary and Lovett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Boone, McHenry, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Boone; McHenry; Winnebago FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, in north central Illinois, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Toa Alta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon and Toa Alta. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible through tonight which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. Many areas across Death Valley National Park have been heavily inundated with rainfall this summer which will mean many washes will be primed for rapid runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Jones, Northern Craven, Southern Craven by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaufort; Jones; Northern Craven; Southern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jones, northwestern Craven and southwestern Beaufort Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tuscarora, or 15 miles northwest of New Bern, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Bern, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Wilmar, Edward, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Cove City, Pollocksville and Trenton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Air Quality Alert issued for Jefferson, Mason, Thurston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jefferson; Mason; Thurston AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Olympic Region Clean Air Agency until 6 PM PDT this evening. The air quality is expected to remain unhealthy before improving tonight. Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close windows and doors if it`s not too hot, set your AC to recirculate, and use HEPA air filter if possible. For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit www.orcaa.org. Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache, coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart and lung conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Madison, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Hamilton; Madison; Tipton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of central Indiana, including the following counties, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Madison and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1211 PM EDT, Emergency management reported flooding in neighborhoods along with water on roadways in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rain is expected this afternoon and evening - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Elwood, Tipton, Westfield, Cicero, Sheridan, Lapel, Frankton, Arcadia, Atlanta, Kempton and Morse Reservoir. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves to 6 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Flood Watch issued for Inland Hernando by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Hernando FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota, Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco, Inland Sarasota and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms shifting onshore today will bring heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 11:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Gulf County in the Panhandle of Florida Western Franklin County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 1230 PM EDT/1130 AM CDT/. * At 1150 AM EDT/1050 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Port St. Joe, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastpoint, Apalachicola, Franklin, Nine Mile, Buck Siding, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Indian Pass, Tilton, Beverly, Green Point, Bay City, Howard Creek, Apalachicola Airport, Creels, Hays Place, Fort Gadsden and Willis Landing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
