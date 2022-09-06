ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bangor, PA

Customers in one Lehigh Valley community have had to boil their water for much of the summer. When will it end?

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
 5 days ago

About a quarter of East Bangor Municipal Authority’s 400 customers have lived under a boil-water advisory for much of the summer because of damage to a large reservoir cover.

Customer James Chase said he has had to boil water every morning for him and his wife since early July.

“A lot of families have gone to 5-gallon jug deliveries,” said Chase, who lives on Peter Jacob Drive in East Bangor. “It’s not the money; it’s the inconvenience.”

The authority expects to have the liner replaced and the issue resolved soon, water system operator Craig LaBarre said Tuesday.

“We’re diligently working on it, and we would like it to be over as soon possible,” he said.

He said the reservoir cover developed holes some time after a company, which he declined to name, installed it in 2020. The openings led the authority to enact a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers because of concerns that contaminants could enter their lines and faucets.

He said no impurities have been found thus far but noted state officials mandate closing a system if there is a potential for contaminants. State Department of Environmental Protection Spokesperson Colleen Connolly confirmed the boil-water advisory was issued in July; she directed questions to authority officials.

LaBarre said the work should be completed this month or in early October, once engineering is completed and a new cover arrives.

The East Bangor authority serves about 400 customers mostly in the borough, though some are in neighboring Upper Mount Bethel and Washington townships. LaBarre said affected customers are in the south end of the borough leading into the Locke Heights section. Other customers are served from a system in Upper Mount Bethel Township, he said. Connecting the reservoir customers to the water-tank customers would risk not having enough water for firefighting, he said.

Chase complained the authority has shown “no intimacy” in handling customer relations, noting the nonprofit raised its rates recently for water and sewer $10-$15 a quarter.

LaBarre said the Slate Belt authority meets the second Wednesday of every month, if customers have questions or concerns, at its office on West Central Avenue.

“Unfortunately, we have empty seats [at meetings],” he said.

In general, residents under a boil water advisory should use bottled water or boil water for at least 1 minute for drinking, preparing food or brushing teeth.

Other area residents have been requested to watch their water use. Despite rainfall Monday and Tuesday, the DEP last week declared a drought watch in 36 counties , including Northampton and Lehigh. The DEP asked for voluntary water conservation in the counties, avoiding such things as washing cars and excessive lawn watering.

Contact Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone at asalamone@mcall.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
