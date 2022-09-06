Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Kim Kardashian Looks For Her Latest Magazine Cover: 'Another Person Basically'

Who could forget Kim Kardashian looking almost unrecognizable in a Farrah Fawcett-esque blonde wig for her Skims’ “metallic swim” collection back in July? (It was almost as iconic as when she transformed into that other famous blonde for the Met Ball.)

Well, the 41-year-old has teamed up with the same photographer, Nadia Lee Cohen, for another shocking bleached photoshoot–this time for ‘Interview’ magazine– that was revealed on Tuesday, September 6th. The fan reactions are pouring in, and they’re already priceless. The comments range from the typical adoration you’d expect from Kim stans (“Beautiful!”) to some less-desirable commentary (“Jeffree Star is that you?”).

Love it or hate it, this is definitely one of Kim’s more envelope-pushing looks and certainly worth seeing. Plus, read what the aspiring lawyer had to say about her ex, Pete Davidson, in the article. It is definitely OMG-worthy.

Interview Magazine ‘American Dream’

Interview has tapped the “Kardashians” star for their latest September “American Dream”-themed magazine cover. An article with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, aptly titled “Kim Kardashian Bares All,” is accompanied by a very retro photoshoot shot by her Skims collaborator Cohen.

The cover shows Kim in a denim jacket, pulling her jeans down to expose her famous derrière and a jock strap. We’re blushing for her!

Cohen also captured the SKKN founder in a serious of eye-catching photos for the cover well. Her bleached blonde feathered hair and eyebrows take are a sharp left turn from her classic brunette look.

Although uncredited, it appears that the blonde is courtesy of Kim’s go-to stylist Chris Appleton, who posted the cover and inside photos, as well as a video montage from the shoot, to his Instagram page.

Fan Reactions

Fans are not so sure about this look for Kim.

“This looks nothing like Kim I didn’t even recognize her until I read the caption,” one user posted on Kim’s post. “Not a good look,” wrote another. ‘This looks nothing like Kim,” bemoaned another.

People are saying that she resembles other stars. “I thought this was Jeffrey [sic] star,” chimed another. “Gaga?” questioned another, referring to the “Star Is Born” actress.

“American curse,” one said, referring to the issues’ “American Dream” themed. Ouch!

But that’s not all. “Not crazy about this look to be honest,” one of Appleton’s followers wrote on his post. “That’s not the American dream,” added another. As of press time, Kim’s post had garnered over 2.1M likes and innumerable comments (many of which are not positive).

Pete Davidson Comments

Toward the end of their conversation, Ottenberg mentioned of ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, “We want to put him on the cover sometime,” and referenced his rumored, “BDE.” The reality star’s reaction was very friendly towards her ex beau.

“He’s a cutie,” Kim revealed of the “Saturday Night Live” alum. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.” Aw!