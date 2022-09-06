ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Kim Kardashian Looks For Her Latest Magazine Cover: 'Another Person Basically'

By Justine Schwartz
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yz0z_0hkQkODk00

Who could forget Kim Kardashian looking almost unrecognizable in a Farrah Fawcett-esque blonde wig for her Skims’ “metallic swim” collection back in July? (It was almost as iconic as when she transformed into that other famous blonde for the Met Ball.)

Well, the 41-year-old has teamed up with the same photographer, Nadia Lee Cohen, for another shocking bleached photoshoot–this time for ‘Interview’ magazine– that was revealed on Tuesday, September 6th. The fan reactions are pouring in, and they’re already priceless. The comments range from the typical adoration you’d expect from Kim stans (“Beautiful!”) to some less-desirable commentary (“Jeffree Star is that you?”).

Love it or hate it, this is definitely one of Kim’s more envelope-pushing looks and certainly worth seeing. Plus, read what the aspiring lawyer had to say about her ex, Pete Davidson, in the article. It is definitely OMG-worthy.

Interview Magazine ‘American Dream’

Interview has tapped the “Kardashians” star for their latest September “American Dream”-themed magazine cover. An article with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, aptly titled “Kim Kardashian Bares All,” is accompanied by a very retro photoshoot shot by her Skims collaborator Cohen.

The cover shows Kim in a denim jacket, pulling her jeans down to expose her famous derrière and a jock strap. We’re blushing for her!

Cohen also captured the SKKN founder in a serious of eye-catching photos for the cover well. Her bleached blonde feathered hair and eyebrows take are a sharp left turn from her classic brunette look.

Although uncredited, it appears that the blonde is courtesy of Kim’s go-to stylist Chris Appleton, who posted the cover and inside photos, as well as a video montage from the shoot, to his Instagram page.

Fan Reactions

Fans are not so sure about this look for Kim.

“This looks nothing like Kim I didn’t even recognize her until I read the caption,” one user posted on Kim’s post. “Not a good look,” wrote another. ‘This looks nothing like Kim,” bemoaned another.

People are saying that she resembles other stars. “I thought this was Jeffrey [sic] star,” chimed another. “Gaga?” questioned another, referring to the “Star Is Born” actress.

“American curse,” one said, referring to the issues’ “American Dream” themed. Ouch!

But that’s not all. “Not crazy about this look to be honest,” one of Appleton’s followers wrote on his post. “That’s not the American dream,” added another. As of press time, Kim’s post had garnered over 2.1M likes and innumerable comments (many of which are not positive).

Pete Davidson Comments

Toward the end of their conversation, Ottenberg mentioned of ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, “We want to put him on the cover sometime,” and referenced his rumored, “BDE.” The reality star’s reaction was very friendly towards her ex beau.

“He’s a cutie,” Kim revealed of the “Saturday Night Live” alum. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.” Aw!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Still Can't Get Over The Denim Thongkini Dua Lipa Wore On Her Birthday—It Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

Dua Lipa is continuing to celebrate her birthday month with some truly jaw-dropping outfits. We thought it couldn’t get any better – or sexier – than the sparkly Marc Jacobs bra top she wore in a series of pictures posted to her Instagram on August 21st, but she may have just outdone herself with a denim thongkini that was posted the day after! Only Dua could pull such a daring look off!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore A Skintight Black Bodysuit While Moving Out Of Her Husband's House—Take That, Sebastian

This move comes less than a month after Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard’s rumored split after four years of marriage. The My Body author and the Uncut Gems producer, 41, share one child, son Sylvester, 1. While neither have publicly confirmed their split, Ratajkowski has been dropping hints that she is single on TikTok and elsewhere, and she also just sold her and Bear-McClard’s Los Angeles home for $2.4 million.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Nadia Lee Cohen
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jeffree Star
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Interview Magazine#Snl#American
shefinds

Zac Efron Is Finally Addressing His Shocking Face Transformation

Zac Efron has finally addressed the plastic surgery rumors that have been doing the rounds over the past few years in a very candid interview with Men’s Health. Although the 34-year-old High School Musical actor has always been a Hollywood heartthrob with beyond-enviable good looks, the drastic change in his appearance over the past few years hasn’t gone unnoticed, with fans convinced that he underwent plastic surgery to achieve a bigger and even more chiseled jawline, and a tighter, wrinkle-free complexion.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Reeling From This Sexy Plunging Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore At Her Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

While many of us are *still* not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married two decades after their first engagement, we also can’t move on from her stunning wedding looks! The Marry Me star, 53, gave fans a glimpse of her big day glam via her newsletter On the JLo and naturally, they can’t get enough. While we’re in awe of all the details from Bennifer’s special day, there’s just one sight of Lopez in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that really took our breath away.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Britney Spears' Mother’s Heartbreaking Message To Star After Bombshell Audio Leak: ‘I Tried My Best’

Britney Spears‘ mother, Lynne, 67, is breaking her silence as rumors continue to swirl that she is amid an ongoing feud with her pop star daughter. Last week, the “Hold Me Closer” singer, 40, posted a now-deleted YouTube audio clip for her millions of followers, in which she can be heard saying that she felt abandoned by her mother. Throughout her 13-year conservatorship, Spears expressed that she needed her mother’s support and did not find it.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Wore A Silk Bralette As A Top And The Execution Was Flawless

Publications pull out all the stops for the iconic September issue – and that’s exactly what Harper’s Bazaar did when it snagged none other than Hailey Bieber for this year’s edition. This year’s September issue is dedicated to icons under 30, which includes actresses, artists, models, writers and activists such as Florence Pugh, Mika Schneider, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, Jadé Fadojutimi, Qualeasha Wood, and Indya Moore.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Katy Perry Sparkles In A High-Slit Blue Dress While Christening A Cruise Ship—Her Curves Are Unreal!

Katy Perry just showed off her incredible figure in a glistening, sapphire gown while aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest ship in Iceland, and fans can’t get enough of her sultry ensemble! The American Idol judge, 37, posted a comical video for her 171 million Instagram followers last week, one that shows her exploring the ship, Prima, and rocking a curve-hugging dress all the while.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’

Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
182K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy