Man pleads guilty in deadly block party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly shooting. Damariyon Mills is accused of firing a gun on Leafland Avenue in July 2021. Detectives said a block party was taking place when arguments broke out, which led to fights, followed...
Soft lockdown at Unit 4 schools after report of shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Some Unit 4 schools were put on a soft lockdown Friday morning. Champaign Police say the schools were informed a little before noon of possible shots fired in the 2500 block of W. William Street. Because of the nature of the call and the proximity...
Man accused of stealing a truck
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man has been arrested on charges he stole a vehicle. Charleston Police say he stole a truck and a registration from a second vehicle in the 1500 block of 18th street. Investigators were able to view surveillance camera footage and identify the characteristics...
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
Train and truck collide in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after his truck collided with a train in Rantoul. We're told the call came in shortly before 9 a.m. The Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department and AMT Ambulance Service arrived at the railroad crossing...
Water main break at Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — FRIDAY UPDATE:. Crews have finished repairs to the broken water main on Neil Street in Champaign. Illinois American Water says the water main broke Thursday night. Water service was restored to all customers Friday morning. The road is expected to reopen Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL:. The...
Tunnel to Towers Pays off Mortgages for Fallen IL First Responders in Observance of 9/11
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Tunnel to Towers foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages on the homes of two fallen first responders from Illinois, Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken and Champaign Firefighter Trevor Herderhorst, in honor of the September 11 attacks. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Fallen First...
New bus honors Black culture in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICD) — A new bus will be rolling around Champaign County to pay homage to its African-American history. The mural's designer, Keenan Dailey, believes it's a great way for Black culture to be remembered that could otherwise go overlooked. "There becomes a cultural erosion and then...
Two Illinois families of fallen first responders have mortgages paid
Tunnels to Towers Foundation paid in full the mortgages of the Hanneken and Herderhorst families. Last year, both families lost their fathers who were Illinois first responders. Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken lost his life last March while involved in a car crash on duty. Champaign firefighter Trevor Herderhorst...
Champaign curbside yard waste pick up begins next month
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Get ready to bag up those leaves from your yard!. The City of Champaign's fall yard waste collection will run from October 10 through December 9. If you live in the orange zone, pickups will begin on October 10. If you live in the blue...
Illinois basketball teams release Big Ten schedules
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The reigning Big Ten men's basketball champion, the Illinois Fighting Illini has released its conference schedule. They'll play seven teams twice: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin. Three teams only at home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers and three teams only on the road: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue. The Fighting Illini open league play on December 2nd at Maryland. The Illini end the regular season with four out of six games on the road. The final game in State Farm Center is on March 2nd against Michigan. Then three days later UofI concludes the regular season at Purdue. The Big Ten Tournament is March 8-12 and returns to Chicago this year for the first time since 2019.
