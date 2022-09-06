Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The reigning Big Ten men's basketball champion, the Illinois Fighting Illini has released its conference schedule. They'll play seven teams twice: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin. Three teams only at home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers and three teams only on the road: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue. The Fighting Illini open league play on December 2nd at Maryland. The Illini end the regular season with four out of six games on the road. The final game in State Farm Center is on March 2nd against Michigan. Then three days later UofI concludes the regular season at Purdue. The Big Ten Tournament is March 8-12 and returns to Chicago this year for the first time since 2019.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO