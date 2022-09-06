ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helotes, TX

Alamo Fest hosts 2nd annual music festival, featuring notable R&B artists

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Fest hosted its second annual music festival. The annual music festival took place at the Espee at St. Paul Square near the Alamodome earlier on Saturday. "Events like this are important for the community,” said Danielle Ongay, the Alamo Fest Event Coordinator. 2022’s line-up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Few isolated showers possible Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio police investigate shooting that left one dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to Latigo Dr. and Rawhide for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a car parked in the middle of the street with two people...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Police Department wins award for keeping officers safe

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has received a top award for keeping officers safe. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund announced the National Officer Safety and Wellness Award winners, and the General Officer Safety award went to our very own SAPD. The other categories included, Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bexar County Judge candidate, Trish DeBerry, begins Fall campaign

SAN ANTONIO - County Judge candidate Trish DeBerry launched her fall campaign earlier Saturday afternoon. The campaign kicked off at the Golden Star Cafe which is located on the city's west side near downtown. DeBerry tells us she went on a listening tour on that side of town and had much feedback on a particular sector and the reason behind the location she chose to announce her campaign was to focus on small businesses and to tell their stories.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
The Animal Defense League offering free pets this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League is at full capacity. For them to fulfill their lifesaving mission, the ADL is waiving all adoption fees this weekend. You can get a new furry friend for free!. All adoptions include spay-neuter surgers, vaccinations, microchips, and even a starter bag of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Register now for the annual 9/11 Memorial Climb at the Tower of Americas

SAN ANTONIO – To honor one of the most impactful days in U.S. history, San Antonio is paying tribute to all the lives lost 21 years ago on September 11. The Tower of the Americas is hosting its 10th Annual Tower Climb on Sunday. Those taking part will climb 110 floors to honor the 343 fallen fighters, 70 law enforcement officers, 9 EMS officials, and 1 K-9 that died on 9/11.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

