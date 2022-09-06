Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man faces burglary and break-in charges
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after a homeowner’s dog alerted him to an attempted break-in at his home in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies say the incident happened Thursday along Sun Valley Drive. The homeowner was home at the...
wchsnetwork.com
Man arrested after alleged attempted break-in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Harrison, of St. Albans, attempted to enter the home on Sun Valley Drive on Thursday when a dog altered the homeowner. A home surveillance camera showed Harrison trying to enter the residence from an outside crawl space. He had additionally gained entry by opening a window.
wchsnetwork.com
Murder investigation underway following Wyoming Street shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting Friday evening. The incident happened in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Officers found 49-year-old Norman Sweeney with a single gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Sweeney dead at the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division is leading...
WSAZ
Police release victim’s name in deadly shooting investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Friday evening on the city’s West Side. Officers say Norman Sweeney, 49, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the...
Metro News
Homicide investigation underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police have started a homicide investigation in Huntington. A body was spotted by a person walking on the railroad tracks near Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Friday morning at about 7:30. The body was found a short distance from the tracks. Huntington police said they were...
wchsnetwork.com
2019 shooting death results in 40-year prison sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is going to prison for 40 years after killing a man in 2019 in Charleston. Jordan Lowrie, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit following a February guilty plea to second degree murder. Lowrie killed Antwan Curnell, 28, of Dunbar...
Man arrested after breaking into Cross Lanes home, ‘pilfering’ through mailboxes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he broke into a home in Cross Lanes. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a residence on Sun Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes where a homeowner told them he was alerted by his dog and saw a man break into his […]
1 killed in shooting on Charleston’s West Side
(UPDATE: 9:10 p.m., September 8, 2022) – Charleston police say officers found Norman Sweeney, 49, with a single gunshot wound. Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are developing leads and looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston PD at (304) 348-6400. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is […]
wchsnetwork.com
Accidental shooting leads to arrest in Tornado
TORNADO, W.Va. — A teenager is behind bars following a shooting in Kanawha County that left another teenager hospitalized. Tacoma Barker, 19, was charged Thursday with wanton endangerment, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of...
Deputies concerned for missing Kanawha County woman’s safety
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County woman is still missing. The sheriff’s office says that 26-year-old Alyssa Smith was reported missing on Aug. 3, and since so much time has passed without contact, they are now concerned for her safety. They say that deputies and detectives have not been able to locate Alyssa, even after […]
WSAZ
Boone County resident hopeful cold case investigation brings closure
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold case investigation in Boone County is leaving residents with more questions than answers. Many viewers reached out Thursday about a heavy police presence near Jeffrey. Typically, in the woods just behind Hewett Creek Road, the only sound is of a babbling brook or...
WSAZ
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
Woman allegedly set fire in Charleston hotel
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a Charleston hotel. According to a criminal complaint, Charleston Police detained a woman in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel on Lee St. The woman admitted to starting taking paper products and setting fire to them in the 8th-floor foyer of the hotel, […]
WSAZ
Police talk about solving violent crimes and homicides in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston saw more than 10 shootings in the month of August. Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett said they have seen repeat offenders, but that does not tell the whole story. “We are seeing people that are getting out of prison for second-degree murder that...
UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
woay.com
2 charged with transferring and receiving stolen property in Fayette County
Fayette County, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County deputies have charged James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, and Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, with transferring and receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Deputies responded to reports of an abandoned car that appeared to be wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road in August. During their investigation, deputies identified the vehicle’s driver as James G. Johnson was not the owner of the car.
Mason County man indicted for murder, burning body
Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted in Mason County Circuit Court for murder and allegedly trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, William Lowell Ingram III, 61, of […]
Woman’s body found near railroad tracks in Huntington being investigated as homicide
UPDATE (11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10): The Huntington Police Department says the victim is a woman. UPDATE (12:26 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9): Huntington Police say that this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A body was found near the railroad tracks in the 700 block of 4th […]
WVNT-TV
34-year-old Raleigh County murder conviction may get overturned
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 34-year-old murder conviction in Raleigh County resulting in life without parole may be overturned. On August 31, 2022, Judge Burnside accepted a motion to overturn the conviction of Johnny Ray Miller. Miller was convicted of first degree murder in 1990 for killing his then...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County men charged in Morgantown couch burning
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County men are charged with setting a couch on fire in Morgantown. The Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Office has charged Jaden Fisher, 20, of Charleston, and Cole Binion, 19, of St. Albans, with malicious burning. Investigators allege the two doused a couch with gasoline...
