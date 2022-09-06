ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wfmynews2.com

Carolina Cowboys defeat Missouri Thunder in commanding form to win during PBR Team Series hometown debut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – In their hometown debut, the Carolina Cowboys brought the opening day of PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series competition in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to an electric conclusion, registering a commanding 261.5-0 victory against the Missouri Thunder. The win marked the fifth consecutive for the red-hot Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway

WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR is returning, finally, to one of its original tracks. 26 years after Jeff Gordon beat out Dale Earnhardt Sr., and a field of others, to win the Tyson Holly Farms 400, NASCAR is coming back to Wilkes County. Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith, along with...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Nashville, NC
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
wfmynews2.com

Cook Out robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard Friday morning. They said two men approached the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a white SUV. The men were described wearing ski type masks.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem Cook Out robbed at drive-thru window

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway around 1:39 a.m. Officers discovered that someone approached the drive-thru window showing their gun and demanding money. They were given the money and left the scene. There are no reported injuries. Anyone with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

One person injured after hotel shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured at a Greensboro hotel Thursday just before midnight. Greensboro police said there was a shooting at My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road. One person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was described wearing army fatigue...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson

Comments / 0

Community Policy