Read full article on original website
Related
wfmynews2.com
Carolina Cowboys defeat Missouri Thunder in commanding form to win during PBR Team Series hometown debut
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – In their hometown debut, the Carolina Cowboys brought the opening day of PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series competition in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to an electric conclusion, registering a commanding 261.5-0 victory against the Missouri Thunder. The win marked the fifth consecutive for the red-hot Carolina...
wfmynews2.com
Extended highlights: Ledford vs East Davidson
East Davidson hosted Ledford in Week 4. Here's a look at first half highlights.
wfmynews2.com
NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway
WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR is returning, finally, to one of its original tracks. 26 years after Jeff Gordon beat out Dale Earnhardt Sr., and a field of others, to win the Tyson Holly Farms 400, NASCAR is coming back to Wilkes County. Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith, along with...
wfmynews2.com
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. There is a flood watch in place until 8 p.m. Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmynews2.com
Cook Out robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard Friday morning. They said two men approached the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left in a white SUV. The men were described wearing ski type masks.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem Cook Out robbed at drive-thru window
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway around 1:39 a.m. Officers discovered that someone approached the drive-thru window showing their gun and demanding money. They were given the money and left the scene. There are no reported injuries. Anyone with...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro adding new license plate cameras
The city already has 10 Flock Safety cameras. Now 15 new ones are going up to help solve crimes faster.
wfmynews2.com
One person injured after hotel shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured at a Greensboro hotel Thursday just before midnight. Greensboro police said there was a shooting at My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road. One person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was described wearing army fatigue...
RELATED PEOPLE
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro residents born in England share feelings about death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen reigned for 70 years. Millions of people knew her as the only monarch of their lifetime.
wfmynews2.com
Reidsville community in shock. Teen arrested in 10-year-old cousins’ death
Reidsville police believe a 14-year-old shot and killed his 10-year-old cousin. The child went to school at South End Elementary.
wfmynews2.com
Forsyth County Teen Court program keeps troubled youth from having criminal records
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad program is giving teens who commit small offenses a second chance. Teen Court is active across the country, but the Forsyth County branch is the only one that's partnered with a law school. While students do avoid jail time, their offenses are taken to...
Comments / 0