Black Heritage Festival Activities Under Way with Golf Tournament, Block Party and More Set for Weekend
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival kicked off this morning with the Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Bel Meadow Country. Also, today, the Youth Block Party is scheduled for Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jackson Square on Pike Street in Clarksburg. There will be music, food, crafts, face painting. fun games, several inflatables, free eye exams, a fire safety lesson and a backpack giveaway (filled with supplies).
