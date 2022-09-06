Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Construction and Road Work Scheduled for Broome County
Broome County officials have announced a list of projects scheduled to occur in the county for the week of September 12th. Below are locations and descriptions of the projects:. Crews will be replacing culverts on Dunham Hill and River Roads. Shoulder reconstruction work will occur on Trim Street. Ditching work...
Truck fire extinguished at Mirabito on Vestal Parkway
Yesterday, Vestal Fire Station's 1 & 4 responded to the Mirabito located at 4005 Vestal Parkway East for a reported pick-up truck fire in the gas station's parking lot.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Truck Fire on Vestal Parkway
A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
Drivers expect traffic delays on I-81
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 north in Lackawanna County can expect delays throughout Thursday. There is a lane restriction from Exit 187, which is the Casey Highway exit, ending on exit 188 which is for Dunmore/Throop. Traffic is backed up for miles as PennDOT crews work on patching and crack sealing. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Route 11 bridge to be replaced
Whitney Point residents have a chance to learn more about a major bridge replacement project slated for next year.
Temporary parking lot to support Downtown business
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the City of Binghamton will be turning the demolished Water Street Parking Garage site into a temporary parking lot in order to help support downtown businesses through the upcoming holiday season.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Holds Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined members of the Binghamton Fire Department to remember the victims of 9-11. In an annual ceremony, Kraham and the department's chief laid a wreath by the city's 9-11 memorial. The city's memorial contains a steel beam from one of the downed towers tower. The ceremony...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
When could it snow in the Twin Tiers?
Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 9, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the big Binghamton Industrial Exposition will feature a “Tin Lizzie” Day later this month. Every owner of a Ford Model T automobile is invited to drive their Tin Lizzie to the fair that day.
Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
Man killed by blunt force trauma in Lowman Crossover train accident
WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Following an autopsy, the official cause of death has been determined for the man who was found dead near the train tracks in the Lowman Crossover area last weekend. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom told 18 News that the autopsy determined Raymond W. Johns III died from blunt force trauma as […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged with Driving While Intoxicated among other charges. Richard Hayes, 58 of Newark Valley was arrested on September 2nd just before 8:30 p.m. He was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container and Equipment Violation. Judith...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
United Way Day of Caring Makes a Stop at Fenton Free Library
The United Way Day of Caring was today, September 9th. Volunteers came out across Broome County to assist at a wide range of locations. J.P. Morgan Chase visited the Fenton Free Library this afternoon. The volunteers were tasked with removing things from the basement and attic of the building, painting furniture for the kids' area, as well as organizing and cleaning shelves.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy
Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
The best Binghamton wing spots
There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine Endwell High School Holds "Chalk the Walk" Event
The sidewalks of Maine Endwell High School were full today, not with people, but with chalk. In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the school organized a "chalk our walk" event next to its football stadium. Activities ranged from sidewalk art to facepaint -- and even raffles. For many students,...
Comments / 0