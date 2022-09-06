ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Construction and Road Work Scheduled for Broome County

Broome County officials have announced a list of projects scheduled to occur in the county for the week of September 12th. Below are locations and descriptions of the projects:. Crews will be replacing culverts on Dunham Hill and River Roads. Shoulder reconstruction work will occur on Trim Street. Ditching work...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Truck Fire on Vestal Parkway

A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
VESTAL, NY
WBRE

Drivers expect traffic delays on I-81

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 north in Lackawanna County can expect delays throughout Thursday. There is a lane restriction from Exit 187, which is the Casey Highway exit, ending on exit 188 which is for Dunmore/Throop. Traffic is backed up for miles as PennDOT crews work on patching and crack sealing. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
City
Vestal, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Holds Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined members of the Binghamton Fire Department to remember the victims of 9-11. In an annual ceremony, Kraham and the department's chief laid a wreath by the city's 9-11 memorial. The city's memorial contains a steel beam from one of the downed towers tower. The ceremony...
BINGHAMTON, NY
#State Route 26
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 9, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the big Binghamton Industrial Exposition will feature a “Tin Lizzie” Day later this month. Every owner of a Ford Model T automobile is invited to drive their Tin Lizzie to the fair that day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
ENDWELL, NY
14850.com

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged with Driving While Intoxicated among other charges. Richard Hayes, 58 of Newark Valley was arrested on September 2nd just before 8:30 p.m. He was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container and Equipment Violation. Judith...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

United Way Day of Caring Makes a Stop at Fenton Free Library

The United Way Day of Caring was today, September 9th. Volunteers came out across Broome County to assist at a wide range of locations. J.P. Morgan Chase visited the Fenton Free Library this afternoon. The volunteers were tasked with removing things from the basement and attic of the building, painting furniture for the kids' area, as well as organizing and cleaning shelves.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy

Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The best Binghamton wing spots

There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine Endwell High School Holds "Chalk the Walk" Event

The sidewalks of Maine Endwell High School were full today, not with people, but with chalk. In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the school organized a "chalk our walk" event next to its football stadium. Activities ranged from sidewalk art to facepaint -- and even raffles. For many students,...
MAINE, NY

