A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
scitechdaily.com
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
Horror moment savaged remains of great white shark slaughtered by ‘serial’ killer whales washes up on beach
THIS is the horrifying moment the remains of a great white shark that was savaged to death washed up on a South African beach. The shark was slaughtered by a pair of "serial" killer whales before its body was discovered at Hartenbos Beach, in Mossel Bay. Shocking photos show the...
6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO
A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
Tearaway gang of huge young male orcas are battering holiday boats in terrifying attacks ‘to practice hunting’
A TEARAWAY gang of violent young male orcas have been battering sailing boats in terrifying attacks to "practice hunting". Alarmed teams on yachts have spotted the pod of adolescent male orcas north of their usual homes around the waters of Spain. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking...
Horror after 13ft great white shark spotted off the US coast with new video showing 10ft predator in American waters
AN enormous, 13-foot great white shark named Bob has been spotted off the Cape Cod coastline, reports say. The sighting comes as a new terrifying video showed a huge female shark called Andromache swimming into Canadian waters for the first time. Andromache was tagged near Cape Cod in 2020 and...
Hawaii Angler Breaks 22-Year-Old State Record with Giant Octopus
An angler recently broke his brother’s 22-year-old state record in Hawaii. On August 30, Michael Matsunaga caught a 25.95-pound octopus near Turtle Bay using fish and squid as bait. He was fishing at a depth of 400 feet deep—and once he reeled his quarry up and got it aboard his boat, he still needed to wrangle it.
Scuba diver demonstrates how to escape shark attack on a live tiger shark
A scuba diver has gone viral online after showing how to escape a potential shark attack – by demonstrating on an actual shark.Kayleigh Grant is a professional scuba diver and co-founder of Kaimana Ocean Safari tours in Hawaii. Grant – who goes by the username @mermaid.kayleigh on TikTok – has more than one million followers on the app, where she posts videos exploring the deep blue sea and her encounters with its underwater creatures.In one viral video posted earlier this week, which has since gained more than 2.4m views, Grant shows her friend Andriana confronting a real-life tiger shark....
Great white shark spotted near three divers yards from shore as officials warn beasts are ‘still hunting & feeding’
A GREAT white shark has reportedly been spotted by three divers just 100 yards from the Californian coastline. Conservation experts have warned that the beasts are continuing to hunt along the shore even though the beach season may be nearing an end. Free divers who were spearfishing spotted the shark...
One Green Planet
Fran the Beloved 50-Foot Humpback Whale Found Washed Up Dead on Beach in California After Being Struck by Ship
A famous and beloved 50-foot humpback whale washed up dead on a beach in California after she was hit and killed by a ship strike. The whale named Fran washed up on Halfmoon Bay on August 29, according to Whales of Guerrero. Fran was known to locals and research groups and was seen swimming off the coast of the United States and Mexico. According to the organization, Fran was the 2nd most sighted whale in the area.
natureworldnews.com
Over 140 People Fell Asleep for 6 Days in Kazakhstan Town, Researches Finally Uncovers Mystery of Sleeping Sickness
According to the authorities, the sleeping sickness mystery has been solved. Researchers believe they have found the illness's cause after more than 140 people in two small villages fell ill and drifted off for up to six days. Kazakhstan Sleeping Sickness. According to the government, researchers have figured out what...
natureworldnews.com
Oldest Mammal From 225 Million Years Ago Previously Identified as Advanced Reptile
Recent research reveals that the mammal from 225M years ago, previously thought to be an advanced reptile, was a mammal. In a recent discovery that scientists have hailed as "very significant," the world's oldest mammal has been distinguished using fossil dental records. This animal predates the previously confirmed oldest mammal by about 20 million years.
Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger
Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
I collect teeth of the biggest shark to ever live in dangerous 100ft sea dives – my most terrifying experience revealed
A MEGALODON fossil collector dives up to hundreds of feet underwater to gather the teeth of the prehistoric monster that was the largest shark to ever live. Bill Eberlein, the founder of the Georgia-based Megateeth Fossils, spoke to The U.S. Sun about a near-death experience during one of his dives - and about finding hundreds of teeth in a two-week span.
LOOK: Frantic Sea Lion Nearly Capsizes Boat in Desperate Attempt to Escape Orca
A terrified sea lion hopped onto a tiny fishing vessel in a desperate attempt to escape preying orcas, nearly tipping the boat over in British Columbia. According to reports from CTV news, the small boat had been floating off Pedder Bay, Vancouver Island, when the sea lion jumped from the water.
Terrifying picture shows great white shark sneaking up on its prey seconds before launching brutal attack
AN underwater photo has captured a great white shark sneaking up on its prey seconds before launching a brutal attack. Mike Coots, 43, was taking a series of photos of great white sharks off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico when he snapped the terrifying photo. Of the images and...
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
US Officials “Red-List” Lobsters to Help Critically Endangered Whales
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Lobster nets and pots have become such a threat to the survival of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales that the crustaceans have been “red-listed” as seafood to avoid by a major fish sustainability guide.
