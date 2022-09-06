A scuba diver has gone viral online after showing how to escape a potential shark attack – by demonstrating on an actual shark.Kayleigh Grant is a professional scuba diver and co-founder of Kaimana Ocean Safari tours in Hawaii. Grant – who goes by the username @mermaid.kayleigh on TikTok – has more than one million followers on the app, where she posts videos exploring the deep blue sea and her encounters with its underwater creatures.In one viral video posted earlier this week, which has since gained more than 2.4m views, Grant shows her friend Andriana confronting a real-life tiger shark....

HAWAII STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO