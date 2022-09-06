ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO

A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
KAILUA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Marine Animals#Media Outlet#Social Media Videos#Tiktok#The Victorian Government
The Independent

Scuba diver demonstrates how to escape shark attack on a live tiger shark

A scuba diver has gone viral online after showing how to escape a potential shark attack – by demonstrating on an actual shark.Kayleigh Grant is a professional scuba diver and co-founder of Kaimana Ocean Safari tours in Hawaii. Grant – who goes by the username @mermaid.kayleigh on TikTok – has more than one million followers on the app, where she posts videos exploring the deep blue sea and her encounters with its underwater creatures.In one viral video posted earlier this week, which has since gained more than 2.4m views, Grant shows her friend Andriana confronting a real-life tiger shark....
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
One Green Planet

Fran the Beloved 50-Foot Humpback Whale Found Washed Up Dead on Beach in California After Being Struck by Ship

A famous and beloved 50-foot humpback whale washed up dead on a beach in California after she was hit and killed by a ship strike. The whale named Fran washed up on Halfmoon Bay on August 29, according to Whales of Guerrero. Fran was known to locals and research groups and was seen swimming off the coast of the United States and Mexico. According to the organization, Fran was the 2nd most sighted whale in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Oldest Mammal From 225 Million Years Ago Previously Identified as Advanced Reptile

Recent research reveals that the mammal from 225M years ago, previously thought to be an advanced reptile, was a mammal. In a recent discovery that scientists have hailed as "very significant," the world's oldest mammal has been distinguished using fossil dental records. This animal predates the previously confirmed oldest mammal by about 20 million years.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger

Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
MAINE STATE
The US Sun

I collect teeth of the biggest shark to ever live in dangerous 100ft sea dives – my most terrifying experience revealed

A MEGALODON fossil collector dives up to hundreds of feet underwater to gather the teeth of the prehistoric monster that was the largest shark to ever live. Bill Eberlein, the founder of the Georgia-based Megateeth Fossils, spoke to The U.S. Sun about a near-death experience during one of his dives - and about finding hundreds of teeth in a two-week span.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy