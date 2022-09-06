ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

iPad stolen from disabled Columbus man near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled man in Columbus was promised cash in exchange for an iPad but only received an empty envelope. On Friday, the Columbus Division of Police said detectives are searching for a male minivan driver who used a “sleight of hand trick” to steal an iPad from a man in a […]
NBC4 Columbus

South Linden shooting leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Saturday, police said. Just after 8 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 13th Avenue, where they found Shomari Little, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
10TV

4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Teen injured in shooting at splash pad in south Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting late Friday night at a splash pad in the south Linden area. According to a release, around 11:30 p.m., several juveniles were listening to music in front of a community splash pad in the 1400 block of Brooks Avenue.
NBC4 Columbus

Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
NBC4 Columbus

Child dead after rescue from apartment complex pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child has died after being rescued from a pond at a southeast Columbus apartment complex. Columbus fire responded to a retention pond at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lakeside Lane after reports that a one-year-old was in the pond, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Geitter. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two 16-year-old boys injured in separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 16-year-old boys are recovering after being shot overnight Friday and Saturday in separate incidents in Columbus, according to police. Sep. 9 – 11:28 p.m.: Teen shot in the back in South Linden after toy gun shooting Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, multiple teens were at a community splash pad on […]
WSYX ABC6

4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
