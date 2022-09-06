ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors optimistic Ryan Rollins will be ready for training camp

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly optimistic rookie Ryan Rollins will be ready for training camp after recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors discovered the injury to the fifth metatarsal during his onboarding medical evaluation after the draft. The team ruled him out of playing in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League to begin the rehabilitation process.

The team is hopeful Rollins can participate in training camp starting on Sept. 24 but he will need to be cleared by the medical staff. The Warriors begin training camp earlier than most teams because they play two preseason games in Japan on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Rollins, the 44th pick in the NBA draft, averaged 18.9 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals as a sophomore last season at Toledo. His 641 points were the third-most in program history and he became the fourth Toledo player to reach at least 1,000 points in two seasons.

The Warriors signed Rollins to a three-year, $4.8 million rookie contract on July 28 after acquiring his draft rights from the Atlanta Hawks for Tyrese Martin, the 51st pick, and $2 million. The first two years are reportedly guaranteed with a significant commitment in the final year.

The team likes the addition of Rollins in the backcourt as a player who can score and run the offense. His exact role has not been determined but he could see significant minutes off the bench once he has been cleared to play.

