SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible in a hit-and-run that killed a woman Friday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Francis and Coler streets in Summit Township. Police said the victim was walking southbound on Francis Street, just south of Woodland Cemetery, when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO