After years of increases, Michigan sees drop in suicides
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - After years of increases, the suicide rate in Michigan has started to come down. The state is working to keep that trend going by emphasizing how to keep loved ones safe. Suicide prevention holds a special place in Deshon Leek’s Heart. “32 years. We...
Certified: Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies abortion, voting access proposals will be on Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met Friday morning to determine if two proposals - one from Reproductive Freedom For All and one from Promote the Vote - will appear on Michigan’s November ballot. Background: Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion, voting rights proposals to be...
Meridian Township police seek missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Jackson County - Authorities seek driver
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible in a hit-and-run that killed a woman Friday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Francis and Coler streets in Summit Township. Police said the victim was walking southbound on Francis Street, just south of Woodland Cemetery, when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of...
Fowler moves to 3-0 with 35-0 win over Bath
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - On military appreciation night at Bath, the Fowler Eagles ran their offense like an army boot camp and rolled to a 35-0 victory over the Bees. It was a battle of CMAC unbeaten teams but the Eagles took command, scoring a late second quarter touchdown on a pass from Hudson Schlak to Nate Spicer to make it 14-0 at the half.
Holt outlasts Grand Ledge; keeps “The Jack” trophy
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 7-3 2021 campaign, the Holt Rams’ tough start to the 2022 season put it in a 0-2 hole to start the season. Staring down the barrel of their first 0-3 start since 1997, Chad Fulk’s Rams used five defensive turnovers to outlast Grand Ledge 14-6, marking their fourth win in a row over the Comets.
