Natchez Democrat
Ron Miller – A Visionary Who Saved Natchez
I will never forget Friday, November 27, 2015. Thanksgiving had just concluded, and I was feeling homesick for Natchez. This was before I had actually moved to this beautiful city, although I truly believe my heart had already taken up residence here many years prior. It was a beautiful fall day – the perfect day for a drive down the Trace.
Natchez Democrat
Loretta Roubaud Ellis
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating. Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord. on...
Natchez Democrat
Sicily Island loses Tiger battle to LaSalle
SICILY ISLAND, La. — For the second straight week, Sicily Island High School’s varsity football team was shut out on its own field. And the competition will not get any easier over the next few weeks. After falling to one of their nearby non-district rivals in LHSAA Class...
Natchez Democrat
‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies
NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
Natchez Democrat
Ike Washington III
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of...
Natchez Democrat
Vikings win close battle in home opener
VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings came back from a big double-digit deficit in the first quarter to defeat the Cedar Creek School Cougars 30-29 in their home opener Friday night at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium to remain undefeated. Vidalia senior quarterback Sema’J Hayes had a 55-yard...
Natchez Democrat
Kathy Darlene Hazlip
Kathy Darlene Hazlip, 66, of Natchez, MS passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Kathy was the daughter of Katherine and Shirod Seale born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 15, 1955. Kathy Seale married Johnny Hazlip on Aug. 27, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and will be spending their 45th anniversary together in heaven. Kathy worked as a nurse and traveling lab tech until she fell ill. She enjoyed shopping and dining out; nevertheless, she loved Jesus, her children, grandchildren, family, and Ole Miss Rebel Football. There aren’t words that can express her love for others and her servant’s heart. Kathy loved and adored her grandchildren; she’d brag on them every chance she could. Some of her happiest moments were just hearing them laugh and have fun.
Natchez Democrat
‘This could have been any of us’: Natchez women ‘finish Liza’s run’ in tribute to murdered Memphis runner
More than a dozen runners took Natchez streets at 4:20 a.m. Friday to “finish Liza’s run.”. The memorial run came a week after the abduction and killing of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher while she ran near the University of Memphis. “This really resonated with us,” said Mallary Mize, who...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Firefighters remember fallen brothers and sisters who were victims of 9/11
NATCHEZ — Beginning at Fire Station 1 at the corner of Main and Martin Luther King Jr. streets, firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department began their solemn walk to the Natchez bluff, a tribute to firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives 21 years ago Sunday morning.
Natchez Democrat
Co-workers mourn the death of Natchez woman known as ‘the Voice of Walmart’
Friends and co-workers at the Natchez Walmart are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”. Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.
Natchez Democrat
Rebels blow by Tigers to celebrate homecoming
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for two scores in the second quarter as the Rebels defeated the Centreville Academy Tigers 47-20 Friday night. It was ACCS’s homecoming game at Bobby Marks Stadium, but Mother...
Natchez Democrat
‘The Voice of Walmart,’ Late employee of 35 years honored with memorial balloon release
NATCHEZ — Dozens of Natchez Walmart employees replaced their traditional blue and yellow vests with bright red T-shirts on Friday and carried red and white balloons with them to the parking lot of the store. Red was the favorite color of Judy Ann Adams, who worked there for more...
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs unable to overcome sluggish start
NATCHEZ — Lawrence County (3-0) continued its strong start to the season with a 43-30 win over Natchez High School (2-1) Friday night. The Cougars beat 5A Brookhaven to start the year and are not a 4A opponent you could overlook. Bulldog Head Coach Steve Davis said Lawrence County...
Natchez Democrat
Adams County sheriff responds to ‘busted budget’ comment about pay raises
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he feels compelled to defend his department and other employees after a county official said raises “busted” the budget. “The fact of the matter is that raises alone didn’t cause the county to go broke and the statements made against the agencies claimed to have caused this is certainly inaccurate,” Patten said in a five-page letter sent to The Democrat. “I am sure that if you took a deeper dive, you will find that it wasn’t just the well-deserved raises that caused this issue.”
Natchez Democrat
Jury begins deliberations in murder trial of 4-year-old
NATCHEZ — At 4:25 p.m., an Adams County jury began deliberating the fate of James Christopher Anderson, 27, accused with capital murder in the death of 4-year-old Armani Hill. Anderson is also accused of felony child abuse, severely injuring Armani’s sister, 3-year-old Lailah Hill. Anderson took the stand...
Natchez Democrat
Testimony begins in capital murder case: 4-year-old victim’s last words were ‘Let me go’
NATCHEZ — Through tears and choked voices, two medical workers on Thursday described working to revive Armani Hill, 4, who was beaten to death on June 5, 2019. Today, Sept. 8, would have been Armani’s eighth birthday. Instead, the trial of her alleged killer began in Sixth District Circuit Court at the Adams County Courthouse.
Natchez Democrat
Deputies apprehend suspect in aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping case
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies have apprehended a Natchez man on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Jeremy Junkin, 30, was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime. At 11:30 p.m. Friday night,...
