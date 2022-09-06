ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Burnt popcorn leads to evacuation of Columbus Government Center

By WRBL Staff
 Sept. 6

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier today, Sept. 6, the Columbus Government Center was evacuated after people noticed after a ‘smoke smell’ localized to the 6th floor.

Division Chief of Columbus Fire John Shull shares with WRBL fire investigators were sent to investigate the smell. Shull says no live fire was found in the building; however, a burnt bag of popcorn was discovered.

According to Chief Shull, the Columbus Government Center was testing their fire alarms and emergency system earlier today.

He says the combination of the burnt popcorn smell and not everyone knowing the building was testing their emergency system lead to the evacuation.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

