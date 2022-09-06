SKOWHEGAN – Skowhegan scored early and often against Brewer, eventually coming out to a 35-0 win to improve to 2-0 on the season. It was another dominant showing for the Riverhawks, as they pushed in two scores early in the game to open up with a 14-0 lead. Quintcey McCray scored the first to make it 7-0, and Brenden Dunlap broke out for a long touchdown run for their second score of the game.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO