Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Police investigate crash
BANGOR — Saturday the Bangor Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles had collided and both drivers were deceased on scene. Neither vehicle carried any other passengers. The preliminary...
Local Burnham earns life-saving award for heroic efforts
BELFAST — “She is alive today and well today because of Tryston’s actions that night.”. A crash happened in Burnham Aug. 6 around midnight. According to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton, Trystan Poulin was home when he heard a loud sound. “We had a young woman who...
Forgotten veteran honored at funeral
AUGUSTA– The community came together yesterday to honor a man who could have been forgotten. A group of veterans made sure that didn’t happen. “We would not be here today if it were not for men and women like him,”said Tammy Sweetland, Secretary of the Patriot Riders of America Maine Chapter 5.
Local charity host plane pull
BANGOR — A local organization is rolling up their sleeves to push for team building and bonding through a first ever plane pull benefit event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine hosted the plane pull event to connect amongst what the organization calls “bigs” and “littles”.
Many streets to be paved in Bangor tomorrow
BANGOR– The City of Bangor will be paving many streets tomorrow. Please avoid the entirety of Hillside Avenue, Bower Street, Everett Street, and Highland Lane. On School Street a portion only will be paved as they will be installing water and sewer for the new businesses that are going in there.
Man charged with criminal threatening after firing gun
BANGOR — On September 10, 2022 2:15 AM, Bangor Police officers responded to 68 Jefferson Street for a report of two males arguing. The caller stated that two males were loudly arguing and then there was what sounded like a gunshot. Upon arrival, officers found that two male roommates...
Night time paving in Bangor to start Sunday night
BANGOR– Paving will start during the nights of September 11th to September 15th from 6pm to 5am to pave State Street and Hogan Road from Hancock Street to Mount Hope Avenue. Expect delays with lane closures and detours around the work area. Please call 207-848-7099 for questions or concerns.
Husson student breaks barriers and receives recognition
BANGOR — A Husson University student that beat the odds to pursue a higher education was featured during the Women’s Philanthropy Council Luncheon. Carla Rodriguez is a junior college student who found herself on the brink of homelessness during her senior year of high school. Thanks to help...
Rodeo rolls into the town of Levant
LEVANT–Men and women in cowboy hats and boots will be roping and riding in Levant’s annual charity rodeo event this weekend. The event is held at Apple Hill Stables located on Union Street in Levant. Participants will be there competing in barrel racing, team roping, bronc riding, and...
St. Albans man sentenced for drug trafficking
BANGOR — A Saint Albans man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, 40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
Watson looking for four straight wins, ready to headline NEF’s return to Bangor on Friday
BANGOR – On Friday, the NEF returns to Bangor with a packed card of fights for its 49th event- the Queen City Showdown. Also returning to Bangor for the fights is Orrington native and Brewer graduate Glory Watson. Watson, 3-1-0 in her professional MMA career, fought in Bangor the last time the NEF took over the Cross Insurance Center, winning by a first round TKO just over a minute into the fight.
15-Year-Old High School Football Player Left Paralyzed After Spinal Injury
A freshman high school football player in Minnesota is currently paralyzed after the 15-year-old boy suffered a serious spinal cord injury during his first game of the season … and his family fears he’ll never have use of his arms and legs again. The terrible incident happened when...
Black Bears late rally falls short in 21-18 loss to Colgate in home opener
ORONO – It came down to their final possession, but the Black Bears came up just inches short of a game-tying field goal, and dropped their home opener 21-18 to Colgate. It was a homecoming for Jordan Stevens, who walked out of the tunnel for the first time as a head coach onto the field he spent his playing days as a college student.
Crusaders dominate Coyotes behind strong defense and rushing, 31-0
ORONO – John Bapst/Bangor Christian football came ready to play at the University of Maine on Thursday night, and it showed during their first drive. The Crusaders marched down the field and onto the goal linem where Logun McMahon took a shuffle pass from Aiden Ouellette into the endzone without a single Old Town defender touching him.
Riverhawks improve to 2-0 with dominant win over Witches
SKOWHEGAN – Skowhegan scored early and often against Brewer, eventually coming out to a 35-0 win to improve to 2-0 on the season. It was another dominant showing for the Riverhawks, as they pushed in two scores early in the game to open up with a 14-0 lead. Quintcey McCray scored the first to make it 7-0, and Brenden Dunlap broke out for a long touchdown run for their second score of the game.
Sports Blitz Week 2: Play of the Night
OAKLAND – Messalonskee’s Cash Bizier took home the Sports Blitz Week Two Play of the Night. Down 22-0, Deering was looking to throw the ball against the Eagles’ defense, but Bizier was one step ahead. He cut in front of the receiver and made a jumping interception to give Messalonskee possession, a drive that resulted in their fourth touchdown of the night.
Witches blank Broncos behind two goals from Braden Carr, one from Andrew Hodgins
BREWER – Before all of Friday night’s football action, Brewer and Hampden Academy went at it on the soccer pitch, with Brewer winning its second shutout victory of the week 3-0. Grady Vanidestine and the Witches’ defense kept the Broncos at bay all game, while the Brewer offense tacked on two second half goals to break away.
Ramblers fight off late Hermon comeback to take 34-28 victory
HERMON – In a matchup between the Class C North runners up and the Class D runners up from 2021, it was the Ramblers hanging on to a late lead to best Hermon 34-28. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale and Hermon were tied at 14 to start the second half, when Hermon marched down the field to start the 3rd quarter. After Johnny Kokoska found Chasen Flanders for a long first down, the Hawks punched it in on an outside hand-off to Gary Glidden.
Eagles dominant on both sides of the ball, take 37-0 victory over Deering
OAKLAND – Messalonskee picked up their first victory of the season on Friday in dominating fashion, 37-0. The Eagles had a 22-0 lead at the halfway point, and they were quick to tack on more. After a third quarter interception from Cash Bizier, the Eagles marched down the field...
Willey’s first quarter goal enough to push Coyotes to 1-0 win over Ponies
OLD TOWN – The Coyotes improved to 3-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over Foxcroft Academy on Thursday afternoon. The Ponies had a few chances early on, but Old Town goalkeeper Amara Francis was not letting anything by. In the first quarter, Coyote captain Grace Willey took a pass from Natalie Fournier and found the goal, the only score of the day for either team.
