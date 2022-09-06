Read full article on original website
Related
5 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Porsche has just taken the wraps off the most extreme 911 thus far, the inimitable GT3 RS for the 992 generation. Complete with a wing tall enough for low-flying aircraft to hit, numerous motorsport-derived innovations, and Porsche's typically fastidious construction guaranteeing bulletproof reliability, it's something any circuit enthusiast would love to own.
topgear.com
Porsche GT boss: new 911 GT3 RS 'most complicated' project ever
Andreas Preuninger talks TG through the latest track-honed wündercar. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The 992-generation 911 GT3 is already an ‘extreme’ car, at least according to the boss of Porsche’s GT division Andreas Preuninger. So extreme, he wanted to immediately make it more extreme.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Revealed As 207-MPH Ultra-Luxury Sedan
0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph. All-wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride anti-roll compensation. Bentley is diversifying its lineup with a slew of new models focusing on different needs. Mulliner caters to bespoke luxury, Azure to relaxation, S to mild sportiness, and Speed models for when you want all the performance and don't want to be seen with a peasant-like V8 badge. But until now, one Bentley model was left off the Speed bandwagon. That's now changed, as Bentley has just lifted the wraps off the Flying Spur Speed as the final Speed derivative in its current roster and the official replacement for the regular W12 model, which ended production in May this year.
2023 Nissan Z Meets Ford Mustang GT And Dodge Challenger In Drag Race
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 BMW M5 Shows Front Bumper In New Spy Photos
BMW is currently testing different prototypes of the overhauled 5 Series family around Europe including at least a few M5 trial vehicles making evaluations around the Old continent. Our professional photographers have already caught some of them on the road and today we have a new batch of spy photos, showing a fully camouflaged test car revealing some new design details.
Former Ferrari, McLaren Designer Quite Likes The Hyundai Vision 74
Frank Stephenson, the former McLaren and Ferrari designer, is back with a new season of his YouTube series in which he discusses the designs of new products from the automotive industry. For the first video of September of 2022, Stephenson has a little surprise for his loyal fans as he is now filming in a new virtual studio where he sits next to the car and talks about its styling features. The first model the Morocco-born designer talks about in this new arrangement is the Hyundai N Vision 74.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porsche Roof Tent Turns Sports Cars Into Campers With OEM Quality
Some things in life go hand in hand like vans and camping in the wild. The same can’t be said about sports cars, which are primarily used on tracks, at supercar meetings, and at enthusiasts' gatherings. With Porsche’s new roof tent, however, performance machines such as the 911 can be taken to campsites and used as campers.
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
Hennessey Mammoth TRX Drag Races Potent Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
High-performance trucks and SUVs are the norm today. There are plenty available from automakers, and aftermarket tuners like Hennessey have been playing in this space for years, creating some genuinely bonkers machines. Carwow has one – the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX – and the publication is putting the truck up against another high-powered sibling, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
75-Year-Old Driver Achieves Dream, Goes 200 MPH In His Nissan GT-R
You don't slow down as you get old. You get old because you slow down. If you don't believe us, spend 11 minutes watching the video above. It's okay, we can wait. This is Barry, a legit enthusiast who motors about in a modest Honda. Judging by his relaxed demeanor, you'd never suspect his other car is an ethanol-burning Nissan GT-R. The first few minutes of the video reinforce this image, showing an elderly gentleman shuffling out of his Civic with help from a walking cane. He moves about his home gingerly, talking to the camera about an impending road trip while musing about it being a lovely day for a drive. Eventually, he reaches the bookcase where there are two sets of keys: one for the Honda, the other for the GT-R. You damn well better know which set he grabs.
Mercedes Vito Facelift Spied Hiding EQV-Inspired Fascia
Mercedes-Benz is advancing with the development of its refreshed light commercial vehicle lineup. After completely overhauling the Citan/T-Class duo, the Stuttgart-based automaker continues with the larger Vito and its electric EQV equivalent. We spied the latter earlier this year and now we can take an early look at its combustion-powered cousin.
2023 BMW XM Teaser Image Reveals SUV’s Illuminated Kidney Grille
We had the opportunity to drive a BMW XM prototype earlier this year, but the automaker hid the design under a full-body camouflage wrap. The performance SUV is scheduled to enter production before the end of the year, but we’re still waiting for the official debut, which could happen soon.
Jeep Reveals 2024 Recon, 2024 Wagoneer S, 2023 Avenger Electric SUVs
Jeep sees an electric future for motoring, and the company is officially in the game. Proclaiming September 8 as 4xe Day, the automaker unveiled three brand-new, all-electric SUVs that will enter production in the next two years. It's part of a major shift to electrification that will see Jeep unveil four new EVs for North America and Europe by 2025. By 2030, Jeep will be all-electric in Europe and 50 percent electric in the States.
BMW XM Debut Allegedly Happening On September 27
The BMW XM is entering production toward the end of the year, so we know that the stand-alone M performance SUV will debut sooner rather than later. Apparently, the launch is happening this month. According to a report by the BMWBlog, unnamed sources revealed that the BMW XM's debut is...
Old VW Amarok Drag Races New Ford Ranger In V6 Diesel Duel
There's a new Amarok, born out of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen. Those who have been waiting for the new Amarok should already know that VW opted to adopt Ford's Power Stroke diesel engine and 10-speed transmission for its midsize truck. Yes, it dropped the previous TDI V6 and 8-speed torque converter that make more power than the Blue Oval oil burner. Is this a good move for VW? That, we have yet to see.
Porsche And Red Bull F1 Partnership Not Happening: Official
In early May, former Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess confirmed Porsche and Audi will enter Formula 1 from the 2026 season when a new set of regulations will come into effect. Rumors had already been circulating about Zuffenhausen looking to ink a deal with Red Bull for the new F1 era in which cars will run on entirely synthetic fuel. A press release published today by Porsche confirms talks have been held in recent months, but not anymore.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Could Produce Around 600 HP, Feature A Drift Mode
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup will grow next year with the introduction of the N performance model. We don’t know everything about it yet, but a new interview from Drive.com.au with Hyundai’s executive technical advisor Albert Biermann provides a few details about the upcoming electric crossover. The Hyundai...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0