You don't slow down as you get old. You get old because you slow down. If you don't believe us, spend 11 minutes watching the video above. It's okay, we can wait. This is Barry, a legit enthusiast who motors about in a modest Honda. Judging by his relaxed demeanor, you'd never suspect his other car is an ethanol-burning Nissan GT-R. The first few minutes of the video reinforce this image, showing an elderly gentleman shuffling out of his Civic with help from a walking cane. He moves about his home gingerly, talking to the camera about an impending road trip while musing about it being a lovely day for a drive. Eventually, he reaches the bookcase where there are two sets of keys: one for the Honda, the other for the GT-R. You damn well better know which set he grabs.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO