Related
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
True Spirit! CNY Firefighter Serves 4 Departments In Just 8 Years
Here's a first responder who has shown his dedication at not one, but four different fire departments. Matt has been a firefighter for 8 years, serving previously at Onondaga Hill, Sentinel Heights, and Nedrow. He now works north of Oneida Lake with Cleveland Fire Department. Matt has followed right in...
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rare Chance To See This Country Superstar Coming To New York In 2023
He might be "Happy Anywhere", but you'll be even happier seeing him in Upstate New York next year. Blake Shelton is hitting the road and finally heading back on tour. He is announcing his 2023 Honky Tonk Tour, which currently has 18 dates running from February 16th until March 25th.
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
Salmon Sold in New York and Surrounding States Recalled
Make sure to check your packages if you've recently purchased salmon. The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of salmon in ten states over potential listeria contamination. Sources say one of the states the salmon was shipped to is New York. If you have this particular brand, the FDA is urging you to throw it away immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York
Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
2022 Interactive Fall Foliage Map to See Breathtaking Colors in New York
It's the most colorful time of year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York, but it doesn't last long. Here's a timeline of when you can see all the colors at their peak all across New York state. The leaves have...
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Newburgh, New York
Check those tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was just sold in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery has confirmed a second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Orange County, New York. Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Orange County, New York. The winning ticket...
Upstate New York Woman Fondly Remembers Letter From Buckingham Palace
Today, as the world grieves the tremendous loss of Queen Elizabeth II of England, I'm reminded of a special moment in my childhood when I received correspondence directly from Buckingham Palace. I was only one year younger than my own son is now when I wrote a letter to Queen...
New York Supermarket Helps Put Milk On Tables Of Families In Need
Here's an event you can both support local farmers and feed families at the same time. Grand Union is trying to raise awareness for Hunger Action Month this September by stocking local food pantries with fresh mile. They have teamed up with American Dairy Association North East to raise money with Fill a Glass with Hope®.
Unbelievable Underwater Rescue in NY Pond Will Leave Your Heart Pounding
A New York man is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick action of a New York State Trooper and the unbelievable underwater rescue will leave your heart pounding. Meet a true hero. Trooper Francis Rush, without hesitation, entered a pond in Fishkill, New York to rescue the driver of a car that was submerged in 15 feet of water on August 17.
New Changes Will Improve Upstate NY Campgrounds For The Better
Yet another step has been made to better protect our waterways in New York State. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has finalized plans to establish storage facilities for decontamination equipment at campgrounds and day-use areas. The goal is to help further protect the future spread of harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS) in the state.
7 Wacky Foods We’d Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023
Half the fun of going to the Great New York State Fair every year is to try one of the new delicious food novelties that have been Frankenstein'd up for the masses. It's always fun to flip the proverbial bird to your doctor by consuming an entire week's worth of calories in one flimsy paper boat. "What will they think of next?!" always comes to mind when you're at the Fair.
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
