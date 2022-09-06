ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
Salmon Sold in New York and Surrounding States Recalled

Make sure to check your packages if you've recently purchased salmon. The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of salmon in ten states over potential listeria contamination. Sources say one of the states the salmon was shipped to is New York. If you have this particular brand, the FDA is urging you to throw it away immediately.
It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York

Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores

Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
New Changes Will Improve Upstate NY Campgrounds For The Better

Yet another step has been made to better protect our waterways in New York State. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has finalized plans to establish storage facilities for decontamination equipment at campgrounds and day-use areas. The goal is to help further protect the future spread of harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS) in the state.
7 Wacky Foods We’d Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023

Half the fun of going to the Great New York State Fair every year is to try one of the new delicious food novelties that have been Frankenstein'd up for the masses. It's always fun to flip the proverbial bird to your doctor by consuming an entire week's worth of calories in one flimsy paper boat. "What will they think of next?!" always comes to mind when you're at the Fair.
