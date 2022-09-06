Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
Rare Sunset Forecasted for New York State
When you think of everyday things that are beautiful, it doesn’t take long for you to get to the weather. Sometimes it’s easy to take for granted the fact we have phenomenons like double rainbows, snow on Christmas Eve or even the Aurora Borealis; which can sometimes be seen as far south as Western New York.
Where To Buy Fresh Apple Cider Within 100 Miles Of Upstate New York State
Looking for some fresh Apple Cider across the Central New York and Mohawk Valley? There are quite a few places to choose from within 100 miles of the Utica and Rome area. New York State has a handy map to find a sweet (unfermented) cider, hard cider and apple spirits makers near you. That goes for anywhere in New York State too.
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
Strange Bug Attaches Itself to Car in the Hudson Valley
The other afternoon I was driving around because I had to stop at a few stores and when I was getting out of the car I noticed something on my back window. At first, I thought it was a leaf that just was kicked up and I went into the store. When I went into the second store, I noticed the "leaf" was in the exact same spot and hadn't moved....weird right?
It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York
Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
New York State Museum receives new 9/11 artifacts
This Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Flight 93 into a Pennsylvania field. With the passage of time, the collection of artifacts from that day has grown. In the...
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
You Need To Do This To Win The Lottery In New York
Let's be honest, you have had the dream of what you would do if you ever won the lottery. Maybe you would buy a big house, pay off all your debt, move to a private island, or get that cool car you have had your eye on. Well, the odds...
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
True Spirit! CNY Firefighter Serves 4 Departments In Just 8 Years
Here's a first responder who has shown his dedication at not one, but four different fire departments. Matt has been a firefighter for 8 years, serving previously at Onondaga Hill, Sentinel Heights, and Nedrow. He now works north of Oneida Lake with Cleveland Fire Department. Matt has followed right in...
2022 Interactive Fall Foliage Map to See Breathtaking Colors in New York
It's the most colorful time of year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York, but it doesn't last long. Here's a timeline of when you can see all the colors at their peak all across New York state. The leaves have...
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
These 7 Illegal Alcohol Products Are Banned In New York State
New York State has pretty strict liquor laws, which are regulated by the State Liquor Authority. Not only are licenses, liquor stores, and restaurants/venues regulated in the state; certain types of alcohol are banned. 1. Powdered Alcohol. Credit: Thunderf00t via Youtube. According to Wikipedia,. Alcohol powder or powdered alcohol or...
