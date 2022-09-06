DPS identifies pedestrian killed in August crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash last month. 55-year-old Guadalupe Hernandez Franco, of Odessa, died at the scene.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on August 21 near W University and Polaris Avenue. Investigators said Franco, who was not using a crosswalk, was trying to cross W University when he was hit by a Ford F-150. Franco was then hit again by other passing vehicles.

