ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in August crash

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdLUF_0hkQgWSq00

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash last month. 55-year-old Guadalupe Hernandez Franco, of Odessa, died at the scene.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on August 21 near W University and Polaris Avenue. Investigators said Franco, who was not using a crosswalk, was trying to cross W University when he was hit by a Ford F-150. Franco was then hit again by other passing vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Man shot and killed in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police arrested John Paul Ramirez for the murder of Kenneth Lee Murphy. At approximately 12:10 PM the Big Spring Police Department, Big Spring Fire, and Emergency Medical Services were sent to 700 N. Scurry in response to a gunshot victim. Officers were able...
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues multiple traffic alerts for coming week

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued multiple traffic alerts for the coming week: WINKLER COUNTY: The westbound right-hand main lane of SH 302 over SH 115 will be closed the week of September 12. Other main lanes will be open, and the eastbound SH 302 service road will be open. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating supermarket theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Sports
Odessa, TX
Cars
City
Ector, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO investigating deadly fire

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fire that left one person dead. According to ECSO, around 2:43 a.m. on September 7, deputies, along with Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 2500 block of Conger Road. At the scene, crews found a motor home […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Four dead after head-on crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Texas DPS says four people are dead and five others are hurt after a crash on Thursday, September 1st around 6:45 pm. Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 114, just four miles north of Wink. DPS said two Ford F-15’0s hit head on during rainy conditions after one […]
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
WEST ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Traffic Accident#W University#Polaris Avenue#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman accused of threatening boyfriend, son with gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she threatened her boyfriend and her son with a firearm during an argument. Michelle Louise Wood, 55, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One person found dead following fire in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a motor home fire in Ector County. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Conger Road at around 2:43 a.m. Crews managed to extinguish the flames, but located a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 charged in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were caught on camera stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Daisy Ramos, 30, and Yesenia Sanchez have both been charged with theft.  On September 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Walmart at 2450 NW Loop 338 to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of stealing from Walgreens

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to OPD, the woman pictured below is accused of shoplifting from Walgreens on two separate occasions.  If you recognize this suspect, please call Detective Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Are these rainbow colored pills dangerous? MPD says yes

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local hospitals and law enforcement leaders are warning parents about a concerning rise in rainbow-colored pills. Midland Police Department said the pills can look like candy, but the fentanyl laced pills can be deadly for anyone who takes them.  MPD said parents, and kids, need to know what to do if they […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged with assault while allegedly high on meth, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was high on drugs and assaulted her boyfriend. Brittany Higgins, 26, has been charged with Assault.  According to court documents, on August 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1600 block of E 6th Street […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman bites OPD officer amid argument with boyfriend, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she assaulted an Odessa police officer following a disturbance. 23-year-old Kennedy Daniels has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer.  According to an affidavit, on August 31, officers were called to the 300 block of N Kelly to investigate a disturbance. At […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy