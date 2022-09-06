Read full article on original website
Related
TIFF: Harry Styles Says “Wasted Time” — A Central Theme of LGBT Drama ‘My Policeman’ — is the “Most Devastating Thing”
It may have been less than a week since Harry Styles was in Venice to talk about Don’t Worry Darling (and to, as he later joked, “spit on Chris Pine”), but Sunday saw the musician and rising film star sit down in Toronto to discuss an altogether different — but just as buzzy — project in which he has a leading role. My Policeman, from director Michael Grandage and bowing at TIFF on Sunday night, sees Styles play Tom, a police officer in 1950s England who develops feelings for museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). While the two keep their relationship a secret due to the repressive laws of...
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Review: Lena Dunham’s Medieval Coming-of-Age Film Is a Delight
In her second directorial effort this year, Lena Dunham forgoes the adult themes of Sharp Stick to tell a more traditional coming-of-age story about a headstrong teenage girl living in medieval times. A significant departure from most of her previous work, the playfully broad Catherine Called Birdy, premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, is a sincere effort at the sort of classic young adult films that populated the 90s and early 2000s. Young-adult storytelling has always been more than brooding love triangles and devastating wars, but in a post-Hunger Games world it’s easy to forget the smaller, more personal stories....
Harry Styles on Understanding the Mind of a Closeted Gay Man for ‘My Policeman’ — TIFF
Another red-hot star arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, as Harry Styles stopped by for the world premiere of his new drama, “My Policeman.” At a press conference early in the day, Styles said spoke about how he was able to get in the headspace of his character, the closeted policeman Tom. “I think he’s very curious,” Styles said. “I think he’s someone who is born into a very small world and, if you’re born into that kind of environment, you feel like you know where the edge of the world is. Slowly throughout the story, I think...
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fortune
Diana called them the Queen’s ‘moving carpet.’ What will happen to the royal corgis now?
Queen Elizabeth owned nearly 30 of the “short-legged, ill-tempered beasts,” as one royal historian described them.
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0