Iowa State

KX News

BRB: Tribal Dance in North Dakota: then and now

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The United Tribes Technical College is hosting their International Powwow this week, bringing the traditions of Native American tribes into the modern day. Dance is a major part of Native American culture, and many tribes from both the United States and Canada incorporate ceremonial rhythms and movements in displays of celebration, […]
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota appealing stay on abortion trigger law

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota attorney general's office is appealing a stay on the state's abortion trigger law. Drew Wrigley's office is arguing the judge didn't require the state's only abortion clinic to show how likely it was that it would win its challenge of the law. South Central...
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mund, Becker get nod from Secretary of State to appear on November ballot

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Secretary of State's Office has confirmed that both Cara Mund and Dr. Rick Becker will both be appearing on the ballot this coming November for their prospective political races. Mund, who is a former Miss America, filed as an Independent to challenge incumbent U.S....
POLITICS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
North Dakota State
Local
Iowa Government
KFYR-TV

New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Times-Online

First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota

CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Person
Brent Sanford
Person
Kim Reynolds
KFYR-TV

North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
TRAVEL
#Midwestern States#Lieutenant Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor
The Center Square

North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
INCOME TAX
newsdakota.com

Another Dry Week for North Dakota Crops

(NDAgConnection.com)- For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 38% short, 51% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 34% short, 58% adequate, and 2% surplus.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
kvrr.com

ND National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota mourns the loss of 30 year old National Guard Sergeant Cody Cox of West Fargo. The Guard says he passed away of natural causes on Sunday. Cox enlisted in 2011 as a Lan Manager with the Fargo based 426th Signal Company. He was...
WEST FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
NEW SALEM, ND

