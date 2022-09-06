Read full article on original website
BRB: Tribal Dance in North Dakota: then and now
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The United Tribes Technical College is hosting their International Powwow this week, bringing the traditions of Native American tribes into the modern day. Dance is a major part of Native American culture, and many tribes from both the United States and Canada incorporate ceremonial rhythms and movements in displays of celebration, […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota appealing stay on abortion trigger law
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota attorney general's office is appealing a stay on the state's abortion trigger law. Drew Wrigley's office is arguing the judge didn't require the state's only abortion clinic to show how likely it was that it would win its challenge of the law. South Central...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Republican Ryan Wilson wants to bring sense of "business acumen" to Minnesota state auditor's office
(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate for state auditor in Minnesota is the former CEO of a major healthcare company who says he wants to brings a sense of "business acumen" to the position. "I think Minnesotans want change. They know they work hard for their tax dollars and they...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mund, Becker get nod from Secretary of State to appear on November ballot
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Secretary of State's Office has confirmed that both Cara Mund and Dr. Rick Becker will both be appearing on the ballot this coming November for their prospective political races. Mund, who is a former Miss America, filed as an Independent to challenge incumbent U.S....
KFYR-TV
New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
KFYR-TV
Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
Times-Online
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota
CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
KFYR-TV
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Doug Burgum cites "Biden inflation" while touting plan to slash income tax
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is promoting his plan aimed at slashing income tax in the state. "This is an opportunity for us to put some money back, you know put tax payer money back in the pockets of North Dakotans and we're very excited about it. Burgum, while...
650+ geographical landmarks renamed due to slur
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), welcomes this change.
North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
“It doesn’t actually work”: Carbon capture projects might be a setback for North Dakota in the long run
Looking at the Williston Basin small carbon project and Richardton's, many do not see a risk in getting involved with larger capture projects.
newsdakota.com
Another Dry Week for North Dakota Crops
(NDAgConnection.com)- For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 38% short, 51% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 34% short, 58% adequate, and 2% surplus.
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
kvrr.com
ND National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota mourns the loss of 30 year old National Guard Sergeant Cody Cox of West Fargo. The Guard says he passed away of natural causes on Sunday. Cox enlisted in 2011 as a Lan Manager with the Fargo based 426th Signal Company. He was...
The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
KFYR-TV
After last year’s drought, North Dakota producers grateful for bumper hay crop this year
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) – Last year’s drought isn’t something anyone will soon forget. But wetter conditions this year, especially in the spring, have led to better crops, and that’s helping some producers put 2021 out of their minds. One farmer near Flasher says he’s especially noticed...
