Utica, NY

Syracuse.com

Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day

Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome

An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
ROME, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge juvenile for shooting at pedestrians

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile has been arrested after allegedly shooting at pedestrians on Saratoga Street on September 6th. Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 900 block of Saratoga Street for a ‘shots fired’ investigation. On the scene,...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified

Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack

11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
CANASTOTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Lyncourt

Syracuse, NY - A 27-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in Lyncourt early Saturday morning has been identified by deputies as Antonio Vallejo of Syracuse. Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Court Street. The driver was riding a Suzuki motorcycle...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBX 950

Admitted Cop Killer Arrested After Hiding in NY’s 2nd Smallest City for Almost 50 Years

Many eyebrows raised in a small Upstate New York city as word is circulating that one of their neighbors is a cop killer. Authorities in the state of Maryland say a man who called Little Falls, NY home from the last 45-years killed a deputy sheriff in 1971 and has been hiding out in Herkimer County nearly ever since. And, he's admitted to the crime, according to officials.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WWLP

NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man

Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape

An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
