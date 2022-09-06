Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day
Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
Onondaga Nation fire that punched hole in trailer deemed ‘suspicious,’ deputies say
Onondaga Nation — A fire that blew a hole through a trailer on the Onondaga Nation has been determined to be suspicious as of Saturday, deputies said. A 911 caller reported the blaze at about 7 p.m. at 5224 Hemlock Road, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A...
OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome
An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
Motorcyclist killed in Central New York crash with pickup truck, deputies say
Trenton, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a crash with a pickup truck in Oneida County, deputies said. Police were called out to the collision at about 7 p.m. on Trenton Road near John Street in the town of Trenton, according to a news release by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Shots Fired Incident on Saratoga Street in Utica
A teenager is under arrest, facing multiple charges following a shots fired incident. Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 900 block of Saratoga Street in Utica, New York at approximately 6:10pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.
17-Year-Old Charged for Bicycle Drive-by Shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old male rolled up...
Ex-husband and son break Syracuse mom’s arms, brutalize her boyfriend, police say
Syracuse N.Y. — A son and father broke into a Syracuse home and brutally attacked the son’s mother and her boyfriend, breaking her arms and leaving the man in critical condition, police said in court documents. The two men beat them both with a 45-pound workout plate, police...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge juvenile for shooting at pedestrians
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile has been arrested after allegedly shooting at pedestrians on Saratoga Street on September 6th. Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 900 block of Saratoga Street for a ‘shots fired’ investigation. On the scene,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified
Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack
11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
Deputies identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Lyncourt
Syracuse, NY - A 27-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in Lyncourt early Saturday morning has been identified by deputies as Antonio Vallejo of Syracuse. Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Court Street. The driver was riding a Suzuki motorcycle...
CNY police officer hospitalized after being repeatedly punched by man acting erratically
Update: The village has identified the officer who was injured as William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and will be released from the hospital this afternoon, according to Village Administrator Jeremy Ryan said. Original report. Canastota, N.Y. -- A Madison County police officer is recovering in the hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Admitted Cop Killer Arrested After Hiding in NY’s 2nd Smallest City for Almost 50 Years
Many eyebrows raised in a small Upstate New York city as word is circulating that one of their neighbors is a cop killer. Authorities in the state of Maryland say a man who called Little Falls, NY home from the last 45-years killed a deputy sheriff in 1971 and has been hiding out in Herkimer County nearly ever since. And, he's admitted to the crime, according to officials.
Utica Police announced the arrest of an automotive employee who stole $8,000 from business
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department is investigating after a local business reported the...
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
5 Charged Following Latest Alcohol Compliance Check in Herkimer County; NYSP
That latest round of alcohol ID compliance checks in Herkimer County has landed several store attendants in hot water. It's all done as part of New York State's Underage Drinking Initiative. Earlier this week, Trooper say a dozen Herkimer County shops included in the compliance check. Of those, seven passed...
Herkimer Police looking for missing teen
He has not had contact with his family and is believed to have run away.
Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man
Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
Landlord attacked while trying to collect rent at tenant’s apartment
UTICA, NY – police in Utica today reported that a landlord attempting to collect rent...
Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape
An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6