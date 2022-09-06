Many eyebrows raised in a small Upstate New York city as word is circulating that one of their neighbors is a cop killer. Authorities in the state of Maryland say a man who called Little Falls, NY home from the last 45-years killed a deputy sheriff in 1971 and has been hiding out in Herkimer County nearly ever since. And, he's admitted to the crime, according to officials.

