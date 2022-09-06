Read full article on original website
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
Former Nebraska Star Calls For Scott Frost To Step Down
Scott Frost's coaching seat is scorching hot following Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. As three-touchdown favorites, the Cornhuskers allowed 642 total yards to the Sun Belt squad in a stunning home setback. Nebraska's student section chanted, "Fire Frost," and a former player agrees it's time for a change. Fabian...
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions...
Trae Young Helps Kick Off Atlanta Falcons Season
Hawks point guard Trae Young was honored before the Atlanta Falcons first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints.
Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as...
ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination
ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
Draymond hilariously trash talks college football player
There is no offseason when it comes to Draymond Green’s trash talk. Green, a Michigan State alum, was in attendance for the Spartans' 52-0 victory over Akron on Saturday afternoon. He had a few words for one Zips player before the game. Once his Spartans took a 52-0 lead...
Bears Flagged, Taken Out of Field Goal Range for Illegal Use of Towel
This is not how Chicago wanted to start the season.
Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos’ range, leading to Gill’s punt.
Look: Fans Are Calling For North Carolina Coach's Job This Saturday
College football fans have officially run out of patience with North Carolina assistant coach Gene Chizik. Earlier this year, Chizik was named the assistant head coach for the Tar Heels' defense. So far, the results on that side of the ball have been horrendous. Last week, North Carolina gave up...
Rachel Richardson: Duke player’s claim of racist slur denied by university — what we know
Brigham Young University has announced that an investigation found no evidence to support allegations that fans racially abused Duke volleyball players during a match between the two universities “We reviewed all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from all camera angles taken by BYUtv of the match, with broadcasting audio removed (to ensure that the noise from the stands could be heard more clearly),” the university wrote in a news release on Friday, about the incident on August 26. The AllegationsDuring the match in Provo in August, Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson claimed that...
ESPN updates FPI Top 25 rankings following action-packed Week 2
Week 2 is officially in the books, and this college football season is already off to a fun start. On Saturday, there were plenty of high profile matchups with some exciting finishes throughout the day. After all of the Week 2 action, ESPN has updated its FPI Top 25 rankings.
Baker Mayfield interception leads to Browns touchdown for 7-0 lead
Baker Mayfield is struggling and the Browns have taken advantage of it. With the Panthers backed up deep in their own territory, Mayfield threw his first interception of the season to Cleveland safety Grant Delpit. That pick meant Mayfield started 5-of-11 passing for 15 yards with the pick. He also...
The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions
Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
The ESPN analyst's bold playoff predictions didn't go as planned.
Thursday night’s blowout win by Bills over Rams generates audience of 21 million
A great matchup draws in viewers. A great game keeps them around. Thursday night’s season-opening blowout of the Rams by the Bills generated an average audience of just over 21 million viewers, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That’s a drop of nearly 20 percent from last...
Marcus Freeman Makes Notre Dame History After Marshall’s Upset
The honeymoon phase for the Fighting Irish’s coach seems to be over as the program started 0–2 despite an AP top 10 ranking.
Rain downpour has Soldier Field already soggy ahead of 49ers-Bears
Will the 49ers Faithful be treated to another Nick Bosa sack and slide during the team’s season opener against the Chicago Bears?. The weather conditions on Sunday morning at Soldier Field certainly look like that could be a possibility. Bosa and the rest of the 49ers certainly are up...
