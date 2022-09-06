Brigham Young University has announced that an investigation found no evidence to support allegations that fans racially abused Duke volleyball players during a match between the two universities “We reviewed all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from all camera angles taken by BYUtv of the match, with broadcasting audio removed (to ensure that the noise from the stands could be heard more clearly),” the university wrote in a news release on Friday, about the incident on August 26. The AllegationsDuring the match in Provo in August, Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson claimed that...

