College Sports

Former Nebraska Star Calls For Scott Frost To Step Down

Scott Frost's coaching seat is scorching hot following Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. As three-touchdown favorites, the Cornhuskers allowed 642 total yards to the Sun Belt squad in a stunning home setback. Nebraska's student section chanted, "Fire Frost," and a former player agrees it's time for a change. Fabian...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NBC Sports

AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination

ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
BOONE, NC
NBC Sports

Draymond hilariously trash talks college football player

There is no offseason when it comes to Draymond Green’s trash talk. Green, a Michigan State alum, was in attendance for the Spartans' 52-0 victory over Akron on Saturday afternoon. He had a few words for one Zips player before the game. Once his Spartans took a 52-0 lead...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos’ range, leading to Gill’s punt.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Rachel Richardson: Duke player’s claim of racist slur denied by university — what we know

Brigham Young University has announced that an investigation found no evidence to support allegations that fans racially abused Duke volleyball players during a match between the two universities “We reviewed all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from all camera angles taken by BYUtv of the match, with broadcasting audio removed (to ensure that the noise from the stands could be heard more clearly),” the university wrote in a news release on Friday, about the incident on August 26. The AllegationsDuring the match in Provo in August, Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson claimed that...
DURHAM, NC
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield interception leads to Browns touchdown for 7-0 lead

Baker Mayfield is struggling and the Browns have taken advantage of it. With the Panthers backed up deep in their own territory, Mayfield threw his first interception of the season to Cleveland safety Grant Delpit. That pick meant Mayfield started 5-of-11 passing for 15 yards with the pick. He also...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions

Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Rain downpour has Soldier Field already soggy ahead of 49ers-Bears

Will the 49ers Faithful be treated to another Nick Bosa sack and slide during the team’s season opener against the Chicago Bears?. The weather conditions on Sunday morning at Soldier Field certainly look like that could be a possibility. Bosa and the rest of the 49ers certainly are up...
CHICAGO, IL

