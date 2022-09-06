ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Chelsea finds late offense in defensive battle with Jackson

JACKSON – Neither Chelsea nor Jackson could crack the scoreboard in the first half Friday in their SEC-White battle at Dungy Field. But a 12-play, 88-yard drive burning the first five minutes of the second half put Chelsea ahead, and the Bulldogs added some insurance later for a 17-0 win.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive.com

Live updates: Michigan State pours it on in dominating win over Akron

Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 52, Akron 0, final: The easiest game on Michigan State’s schedule went as expected, with the Spartans rolling. The defense gets the shutout and after giving up some early yards clamped down well.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Five thoughts on Michigan State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule

EAST LANSING – At long last, we have Michigan State’s full 2022-23 schedule. Now, it’s time to break it down. Here are five takeaways after seeing Michigan State’s schedule in full:. That non-conference. Michigan State’s non-conference schedule was almost entirely revealed before Thursday (except for a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory

GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
NOVI, MI
MLive.com

Michigan Lutheran Seminary defeats St. Louis High School in varsity football

Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. St. Louis High School varsity football. Family, friends, and former players of the late Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach Loren Dietrich gather on the field for a halftime celebration in his honor during a game against St. Louis Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Swan Valley little guy stands tall on winner-take-all play vs. Garber

ESSEXVILLE, MI – Being 5-foot-8 rarely gives Tucker Bedford an edge. But it makes him play with one. When the game came down to a single play, Bedford used every inch of his diminutive frame – and every ounce of the defiance that comes with it – to stand tall and clinch Saginaw Swan Valley’s 27-21 victory over Essexville Garber.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Aerial attack paces Michigan Center in win

Michigan Center went to the air to notch its first win of the season, beating Bronson Friday 48-20. Adrien Putnam was 20-24 passing for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Kyran Lane was on the receiving end of six passes for 148 yards and a score. Hunter Clemons had five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Western defense dominates in win over Pennfield

PARMA – In the Interstate 8 opener for each on Friday, the Western football team thoroughly dominated Pennfield from the start in a 64-0 win. Western’s defense limited Pennfield to 31 yards of total offense in the first half, with 15 of those coming on a drive just before half on which the clock ran out before Pennfield even reached midfield.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive.com

Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from Week 3

Davison football dominates in 49-14 victory over Traverse City Central. Davison's school colors burst with color as Davison senior color guard member Christa Cintron's flad soars through the sky before the game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Davison High School. Davison defeated Traverse City Central 49-14. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

It’s game day, Jackson: Here’s what you need to know heading into Week 3 of high school football

JACKSON -- Week 3 is here for high school football as key matchups abound throughout the Jackson area. In the Interstate 8, league play kicks off this week, with Western and Lumen Christi looking to turn things around after nonconference losses last week and Northwest looking to keep its hot start going. For Lumen Christi, that will be tough as the difficult schedule to open the season continues with a visit from Hastings.
JACKSON, MI

