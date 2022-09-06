Read full article on original website
Rushing attack powers No. 14 Michigan State to blowout win vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne’s four touchdown passes led Michigan State to a season-opening win against Western Michigan. Eight days later, the No. 14 Spartans relied on the ground game to secure a blowout victory. Michigan State (2-0) rushed for 260 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-0...
Snap counts, PFF grades: MSU’s Jacoby Windmon among Big Ten’s top pass rushers
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Saturday home game against Akron was like a day at school where the teacher left the answer key on the whiteboard:. A lot of good grades were given out. That’ll likely change next week when Michigan State goes on the road to take...
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: No drop off and no doubt
EAST LANSING – Michigan State picked up a double-digit victory at home for the second time early this season and this time it was really lopsided. The No. 14 Spartans (2-0) won 52-0 against Akron (1-1) on Saturday in East Lansing.
Another blowout on deck? Michigan’s next opponent, UConn, loses big on Saturday
Michigan has won its first two games by scores of 51-7 and 56-10. Its next game could be similarly lopsided. Connecticut is set to visit Michigan Stadium next Saturday, Sep. 17. The Huskies lost to Syracuse on Saturday night 48-14 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Michigan dominated Hawaii...
Chelsea finds late offense in defensive battle with Jackson
JACKSON – Neither Chelsea nor Jackson could crack the scoreboard in the first half Friday in their SEC-White battle at Dungy Field. But a 12-play, 88-yard drive burning the first five minutes of the second half put Chelsea ahead, and the Bulldogs added some insurance later for a 17-0 win.
Live updates: Michigan State pours it on in dominating win over Akron
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 52, Akron 0, final: The easiest game on Michigan State’s schedule went as expected, with the Spartans rolling. The defense gets the shutout and after giving up some early yards clamped down well.
Anthony Evans does a little of everything in Concord win over Morenci
Anthony Evans passed for 202 yards and ran for 167 in a 44-14 win at Morenci on Saturday. Mekhi Wingfield hauled in 147 receiving yards.
Five thoughts on Michigan State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule
EAST LANSING – At long last, we have Michigan State’s full 2022-23 schedule. Now, it’s time to break it down. Here are five takeaways after seeing Michigan State’s schedule in full:. That non-conference. Michigan State’s non-conference schedule was almost entirely revealed before Thursday (except for a...
First-year senior spearheads Catholic Central to 40th consecutive victory
GRAND RAPIDS – Catholic Central senior Michael App is learning on the fly because this is his first season of playing football. App came up with the stop of the game in Catholic Central’s 21-20 victory over Cedar Springs Friday night at home, helping the Cougars improve to 3-0 overall and earn their 40th consecutive victory.
Michigan Lutheran Seminary defeats St. Louis High School in varsity football
Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. St. Louis High School varsity football. Family, friends, and former players of the late Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach Loren Dietrich gather on the field for a halftime celebration in his honor during a game against St. Louis Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
Swan Valley little guy stands tall on winner-take-all play vs. Garber
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Being 5-foot-8 rarely gives Tucker Bedford an edge. But it makes him play with one. When the game came down to a single play, Bedford used every inch of his diminutive frame – and every ounce of the defiance that comes with it – to stand tall and clinch Saginaw Swan Valley’s 27-21 victory over Essexville Garber.
Picking winners for Week 3 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 3. While the Big 8 and Cascades Conferences kicked off league play a week ago, other area conferences jump into the fray this week, and some schools have huge matchups to get things going.
Jackson roundup: Aerial attack paces Michigan Center in win
Michigan Center went to the air to notch its first win of the season, beating Bronson Friday 48-20. Adrien Putnam was 20-24 passing for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Kyran Lane was on the receiving end of six passes for 148 yards and a score. Hunter Clemons had five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
Western defense dominates in win over Pennfield
PARMA – In the Interstate 8 opener for each on Friday, the Western football team thoroughly dominated Pennfield from the start in a 64-0 win. Western’s defense limited Pennfield to 31 yards of total offense in the first half, with 15 of those coming on a drive just before half on which the clock ran out before Pennfield even reached midfield.
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from Week 3
Davison football dominates in 49-14 victory over Traverse City Central. Davison's school colors burst with color as Davison senior color guard member Christa Cintron's flad soars through the sky before the game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Davison High School. Davison defeated Traverse City Central 49-14. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Michigan basketball Big Ten schedule: Wisconsin on Valentine’s Day, huh?
The Big Ten announced its men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday (Sep. 7). With the football season having just kicked off, it was easy to miss, or dismiss until a later date. But for diehard hoops fans, it was the first look at each team’s path to a conference championship.
Here are high school football scores from around the Jackson area for Week 3
Jackson hosts Chelsea at home 2022 — JACKSON -- Here are the football scores for Week 3 in the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall championship fight postponed
FLINT – Claressa Shields has waited 10 years for an opportunity to avenge her only loss in the boxing ring. Now, she’s going to have to wait another month.
It’s game day, Jackson: Here’s what you need to know heading into Week 3 of high school football
JACKSON -- Week 3 is here for high school football as key matchups abound throughout the Jackson area. In the Interstate 8, league play kicks off this week, with Western and Lumen Christi looking to turn things around after nonconference losses last week and Northwest looking to keep its hot start going. For Lumen Christi, that will be tough as the difficult schedule to open the season continues with a visit from Hastings.
