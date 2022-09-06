ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star

The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."

Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."

In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA
Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”

After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star

The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Manu Ginobili Had An Epic Response When Gregg Popovich Asked Him Why He Takes Risky Shots: "I Am Manu. That's What I Do."

Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest sixth-men to ever pick up a basketball. A player of his caliber becomes the sixth man if there's a very convincing person behind his ear explaining why this sacrifice would be for the betterment of the team. That person was Gregg Popovich, who won 4 championships with Ginobili coming off the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade

You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Confirms Lakers Won't Trade Russell Westbrook This Offseason: "They Don’t Like Any Of Their Offers And They’re Going To Try And Make The Best Of It And See What Happens.”

Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game

Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
AKRON, OH
Yardbarker

Lakers Are Seeing Great Early Signs From 2 Young Players

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to figure out before the season starts in October. Obviously, a massive amount of changes, tweaks, and hand-wringing still needs to be completed before tip-off in order to change the franchise’s fate and avoid a repeat of last year. They need a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

