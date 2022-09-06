Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Related
Abston ID’ed as suspect in 2021 rape days after Fletcher’s abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recently tested rape kit from a case back on September 21 of 2021 has been connected to the man charged with kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher. The DNA match came back the same day Fletchers body was found behind an abandoned house in South Memphis. According to Memphis police, a sexual […]
Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Man burglarizes Walgreens, stealing cigarettes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Walgreens. Police said it happened at 1107 South Bellevue Boulevard on Sept. 8 around 4:20 p.m. A man entered the store and went into the storage room at the back of the business.
actionnews5.com
Teen shot, wounded and found on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen was found shot and wounded on I-240 Friday. Officers were called to I-240 and Lamar Avenue around 4 p.m. They found a male teen who was injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not reveal his age. Police now say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man admits to stealing, stripping vehicles, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they shut down a chop shop after finding numerous vehicles in various stages of disrepair at a house in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Neighbors said they watched as officers removed vehicle part after vehicle part from the fenced-in backyard of the home at the corner of Lookout Drive and Signal Street. […]
18-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after making posts that threatened violence toward people in the Memphis community, according to police. Police said 18-year-old Reginald Williams was caught around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9. The social media threats Williams allegedly made came just a day after...
17-year-old girl shot to death not related to shooting spree, gunman still on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl now centers around a new suspect, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Corteria McKinnie, 17, was hit by gunfire on West Raines Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, MPD said. During that time,...
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hurt in accidental shooting at Southern Heritage Classic, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt after an accidental shooting at the Southern Heritage Classic Saturday evening. At approximately 5:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Early Maxwell Boulevard, at the Southern Heritage Classic. When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
Hyde Park shooting leaves man injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood left one man injured overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to Eldridge Avenue, between Chelsea and Jackson, for a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday. One man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
Man accused in jogger's death faces charges in earlier case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher this month was a suspect in a 2021 kidnapping and sexual case, but his indictment over those allegations didn't occur until Thursday because of the timing in testing his DNA. Cleotha Henderson was...
Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX13 speaks with woman who escaped carjacking during deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are more victims than just the lives lost or injured in Wednesday’s shooting spree. One Memphis woman told FOX13 that she and her children are now traumatized after a close encounter with the 19-year-old suspect, Ezekiel Kelly. “Tryna be a good Samaritan almost cost...
actionnews5.com
Victim critically injured after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday around 9 p.m. According to Memphis police, a man was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. It happened on Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street. Police say the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie. If...
Man in hospital after shooting on Elvis Presley, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot on Saturday morning in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard just before 10 a.m. on Saturday. A man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night. Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station...
One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
actionnews5.com
Witness recounts victim killed during shooting rampage at BP gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Wednesday night’s shooting rampage, a gas station stocker in South Memphis says he witnessed the death of a regular customer he recognized well. This regular was one of four killed in Wednesday evening’s shooting spree that plagued the Memphis metropolitan area for hours before the suspect was arrested that same night.
foxwilmington.com
Chilling Surveillance Video of Suspected Killer Released in Kidnapping, Murder of Memphis Jogger
Chilling surveillance video shows 38-year-old Cleotha Abston while he was cleaning out the SUV he allegedly used to abduct a Tennessee teacher, according to prosecutors. The suspected killer was also spotted on surveillance camera driving in the Memphis neighborhood. Eliza Fletcher’s body was found Monday in tall grass behind a...
Comments / 1