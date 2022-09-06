ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen shot, wounded and found on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen was found shot and wounded on I-240 Friday. Officers were called to I-240 and Lamar Avenue around 4 p.m. They found a male teen who was injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not reveal his age. Police now say...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Cleveland, TN
Memphis, TN
WREG

Man admits to stealing, stripping vehicles, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they shut down a chop shop after finding numerous vehicles in various stages of disrepair at a house in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Neighbors said they watched as officers removed vehicle part after vehicle part from the fenced-in backyard of the home at the corner of Lookout Drive and Signal Street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hyde Park shooting leaves man injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood left one man injured overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to Eldridge Avenue, between Chelsea and Jackson, for a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday. One man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday around 9 p.m. According to Memphis police, a man was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. It happened on Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street. Police say the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie. If...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WATN Local Memphis

MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night. Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Witness recounts victim killed during shooting rampage at BP gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Wednesday night’s shooting rampage, a gas station stocker in South Memphis says he witnessed the death of a regular customer he recognized well. This regular was one of four killed in Wednesday evening’s shooting spree that plagued the Memphis metropolitan area for hours before the suspect was arrested that same night.
MEMPHIS, TN

