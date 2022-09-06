ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Another rivalry game lies ahead for NC Central

By Tom Foreman Jr.
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpnBC_0hkQg1Qo00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. After opening the year with a victory over a big rival, NC Central approaches the second week of the football season with another rival ahead.

The Eagles (1-0) defeated North Carolina A&T in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte last Saturday. This weekend, they open their home schedule with Winston-Salem State (0-1), a team they called to beat in 2021.

When coach Trei Oliver addressed the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference media on Monday, he had yet to look at the video from the Rams’ loss to Central State at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, but his mission was the same as it was against the Aggies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ap0pG_0hkQg1Qo00
NC Central coach Trei Oliver prepares to come out with his team vs. Winston-Salem State in 2021.

“Usually, I think a lot of times it is kind of hard to play those games back-to- back,” Oliver says. “I think we have a much more mature team now that can handle that.

“But just like last week, it’s about us and it’s about us improving,” Oliver says. “So although we did get the win this past weekend, there are a lot of areas I felt as though that we could improve on.”

One area might be the ground game. NC Central only managed 69 yards rushing against North Carolina A&T and finished with a total of 269 yards of offense. Credit Davius Richard with much of that production.

Richard , who was named MEAC offensive player of the week, completed 20 of 32 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. and he ran 13 times for 54 yards and the other two touchdowns for the Eagles. Those 20 completions went to eight different receivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTxBO_0hkQg1Qo00
NC Central quarterback Davius Richard drops back to pass.

“He continues to make great decisions with the football. You know if it’s not there to tuck in to make plays with his feet, with his legs,” Oliver says. “But you know, when we throw the ball to about seven or eight different receivers, that’s letting us know that he’s just not dialed in on one person. You know, he does a good job going through his progressions and taking what’s open.”

Oliver would like to establish a running game that will complement Richard’s passing. The Eagles managed just 69 rushing yards on 33 carries, or 2.1 yards per carry.

“We didn’t have the success that we want with our running backs,” he says. “So we had to look at running (Richard) a little bit. But this week, it’ll start off running again.”

Last year, NC Central rallied from 10 points down to beat the Rams, 20-13. Oliver will use that battle to get his team’s attention.

“Eagles don’t beat Eagles,” he says. “And when we come in, we have to execute, we have to pay attention to detail. The only difference between the rivalry this week is it’s going to be a home game.”

The post Another rivalry game lies ahead for NC Central appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
HBCU Gameday

NC Central grinds out shutout win over WSSU

NC Central is 2-0 for the first time since 2006 after a 41-0 shutout win over Winston-Salem State. Latrell Collier (#5) ran for 113 yards and two TDs in the win. (Photo by Kevin Dorsey) The post NC Central grinds out shutout win over WSSU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shutouts WSSU 41-0 in slippery conditions

Durham, N.C. — The NCCU Eagles steamrolled WSSU Rams 41-0 in heavy rain conditions Saturday. The Rams started the game with a promising drive but an interception by Khalil Baker began the controlling night for the NCCU Eagles. NCCU carried their stellar performance from last week to this week.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Winston-salem, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Raleigh, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
ncataggies.com

Aggies Beat Rival NCCU For The Second Time In Two Weeks

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T's winning streak over rival North Carolina Central University (NCCU) extended to 12 matches over six years after the Aggies defeated the Eagles in straight sets, 25-19, 25-22, 25-9, Saturday night at Moore Gymnasium. It was the Aggies (4-5) first match of the Aggie-Phoenix...
DURHAM, NC
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trei Oliver
alamancenews.com

Southern rushes past Western 43-26 + FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Graham posts first win; Eagles fall short to Reidsville; Eastern Randolph edges Williams. Southern Alamance had a one-track mindset Friday night: run the ball. That worked pretty much to perfection for the Patriots in their 43-26 victory against visiting Western Alamance. The Patriots allowed their exclusive rushing attack to do...
GRAHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Escapes Again, Moves to 3-0 After Topping Georgia State

For the second straight week, head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels faced a stiff test on the road against a Sun Belt opponent. And for the second straight week, they passed… barely. Carolina weathered a run of 25 unanswered points by Georgia State Saturday afternoon in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
montgomeryherald.com

New head basketball coach hired

MCHS has a new men’s basketball coach. Meet Coach Damien Decatur. He is originally from Louisiana, but his family moved to North Carolina just after hurricane Katrina. He attended high school and graduated from Pinecrest, where he also played football under Coach Metzger. After high school, Decatur played football in college for a year at a small school in California called Victor Valley College. He then transferred to East Carolina and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise/ physiology. Following graduation, he worked at.
TROY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#North Carolina A T#Eagles#North Carolina Central#American Football#Nc Central#Duke#Mayo Classic#Aggies
HBCU Gameday

NC A&T road back begins in Fargo, ND

NC A&T will face a formidable foe in FCS No. 1 North Dakota State Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. It will be the farthest North the Aggies have ever played but not their first time facing an FCS No. 1. The post NC A&T road back begins in Fargo, ND appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FARGO, ND
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Big weekend of highly ranked visitors coming up for NC State Basketball

NC State football’s home opener is this weekend, which has most Pack fans focused on the gridiron. However, the weekend is almost as important for Wolfpack basketball, who has two highly ranked visitors coming in for their official visits. 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr, who we are very...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chapelboro.com

Northwood High’s Drake Powell Commits to UNC Basketball

A local high school star will be suiting up in Carolina blue. Drake Powell, a junior on the Northwood High boys’ basketball team, announced his commitment to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels Thursday night. Powell is the first member of the recruiting class of 2024 to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy