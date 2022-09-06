ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center aims to keep services free

By Iris Hunter Contributing Writer
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzI7R_0hkQflie00
Cameron Price was the top shooting male for the event.

HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center hosted its third annual Take Aim for HOPE Clay Shoot fundraising event on August 27th at Hyatt Farms in Burnsville.

The event was successful and the money raised from the fundraiser was collected from the entry fee and a raffle and will assist the organization with continuing to provide valuable resources to women who take advantage of the services offered by the organization.

“We are a non-profit organization and all of the services that we offer are free so the purpose of the fundraiser was to collect critical funds so we can keep our services free to members of the community,” says Rebekah Carpenter, Director of HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center.

“Our services include pregnancy testing, limited ultrasound, parenting classes, and post abortion bible studies. We also provide families with children’s clothing, diapers, and wipes, she added.”

There were a total of 9 teams and 36 shooters at the event.

“Each participating team had the opportunity to shoot at every station on the Woods Course. The Top Male shooter for the Woods Course was Mr. Cameron Price. The top shooting female was Ms. Chanel Griffin. The top shooting youth ended in a tie with a shoot off deeming Mason Tarlton the winner, said Carpenter.

She went on to say, “Not only does this event host a full course for clay shooters but during the event, all in attendance have the opportunity to enter a Raffle Prize Drawing and participate in the competitive long bird challenge. The winners of the long bird challenge were Cameron Price (Adult Winner) and Lucas Gatewood (Youth Winner).”

The event sponsors included Aycock Eye Associates, R & A of Anson, Piedmont Cotton, and Carolina Green Corp.

HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center was established in 2012 and is a non-profit organization that strives to protect the lives of the unborn through physical, emotional and spiritual ministry to women in crisis pregnancies through the truth and love of Jesus Christ.

Iris Hunter has been a journalist for over 10 years and has written articles on diverse topics including career, business, and health for multiple publications including Pride Magazine, South Charlotte Lifestyle, the Richmond County Daily Journal, and the Pageland Progressive Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnsville, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy