How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/6/2022

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses into a 4th straight week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.

Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight it with high interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,908.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.14 points, or 0.6%, to 31,145.30.

The Nasdaq fell 85.96 points, or 0.7%, to 11,544.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.42 points, or 1%, to 1,792.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 857.99 points, or 18%.

The Dow is down 5,193 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,100.06 points, or 26.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 452.99 points, or 20.2%.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

