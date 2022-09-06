ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Comments / 4

Related
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We pick up the conversation about the internal struggles South Florida schools now face when it comes to balancing parents’ rights, including all families, and the new law meant to ensure that. Lucia Baez-Geller is the Miami-Dade School Board member who proposed, again, marking...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Steve Gallon

Last week controversy and confusion led Miami-Dade’s school board to reject an LGBTQ history month. A spillover crowd and hours of heated speeches ended with all but one board member rejecting the designation of a month to celebrate LGBTQ identity this school year, and also rejected the idea of teaching high school seniors about two landmark Supreme Court cases.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Pierre Rutledge

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For the first time last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged other factors may have contributed to former felons illegally voting in 2020. All who were rounded up and arrested last month are due in court this week for arraignments, as more questions bubble up about how they came to be registered in the first place.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Carla Spalding

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Back to try again, this will be Republican candidate Carla Spalding’s fourth try for Congress. She is trying to unseat South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz for the third time. She may be more well-known now as one of the protesters outside Florida senator’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

South Florida native killed in Georgia

Cobb County, GA – A South Florida native has been identified as one of two sheriff’s deputies killed in a shootout in an Atlanta suburb on Thursday night. According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Jon Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin, 38, died after a firefight in Marietta just before 8 p.m.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Click10.com

British expats in South Florida mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

SUNRISE, Fla. – British expatriates and other South Florida residents mourned the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II was 96. Local 10 News was at The King’s Head British Pub in Sunrise as they learned the news. “Oh, she just passed away!” Linda Wise...
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Publix Supermarket#Fortune Publix
Click10.com

Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers’ murder in the area near...
WEST PERRINE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy