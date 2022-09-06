Read full article on original website
This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We pick up the conversation about the internal struggles South Florida schools now face when it comes to balancing parents’ rights, including all families, and the new law meant to ensure that. Lucia Baez-Geller is the Miami-Dade School Board member who proposed, again, marking...
This Week in South Florida: Steve Gallon
Last week controversy and confusion led Miami-Dade’s school board to reject an LGBTQ history month. A spillover crowd and hours of heated speeches ended with all but one board member rejecting the designation of a month to celebrate LGBTQ identity this school year, and also rejected the idea of teaching high school seniors about two landmark Supreme Court cases.
This Week in South Florida: Pierre Rutledge
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For the first time last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged other factors may have contributed to former felons illegally voting in 2020. All who were rounded up and arrested last month are due in court this week for arraignments, as more questions bubble up about how they came to be registered in the first place.
2 Miami-Dade residents win $1 million in scratch-off Florida Lottery tickets
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade County residents are millionaires after winning $1 million from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens, each claimed a $1 million prize. Romero chose to receive his...
This Week in South Florida: Carla Spalding
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Back to try again, this will be Republican candidate Carla Spalding’s fourth try for Congress. She is trying to unseat South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz for the third time. She may be more well-known now as one of the protesters outside Florida senator’s...
South Florida native killed in Georgia
Cobb County, GA – A South Florida native has been identified as one of two sheriff’s deputies killed in a shootout in an Atlanta suburb on Thursday night. According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Jon Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin, 38, died after a firefight in Marietta just before 8 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale mayor, first responders hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Events were held across South Florida on Sunday morning to honor the lives lost during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The sound of bagpipes filled the air at the Fort Lauderdale Fire Museum Sunday morning. A crowd of local firefighters, police and other...
British expats in South Florida mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
SUNRISE, Fla. – British expatriates and other South Florida residents mourned the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II was 96. Local 10 News was at The King’s Head British Pub in Sunrise as they learned the news. “Oh, she just passed away!” Linda Wise...
Missing hiker from South Florida found dead after going missing in California
GAVIOTA, Calif. – Authorities located the body of a South Florida man who went missing while hiking in California. The five-day search for Tim Sgrignoli came to an end Thursday morning. The 29-year-old had last been seen on the Gaviota Peak Trail on Sunday. He went to find help...
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers’ murder in the area near...
Man driving for Uber despite DUI history arrested for DUI hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – Police officers accused a man who drives passengers for a living with Uber of a DUI hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County. Prosecutors aren’t charging him for the DUI. Alexis Toro, who has a 2009 DUI record, was driving drunk when he crashed shortly before 12:25 a.m....
