WATCH: Wolf Escapes From Ohio Zoo, Runs Loose

By Logan DeLoye
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Grey Mexican Wolf wandered out of its habitat at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Monday morning and started walking around with zoo visitors. According to WKYC , the wolf was safely captured and brought back to its designated habitat with the rest of the wolves shortly after she escaped, and no one was injured.

WKYC noted zoo director of communications Jacqueline Gerling discussing the safety of the zoo visitors during the incident.

"This morning a Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat. No guests or employees were harmed. This incident remains under investigation. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations," Gerling said. A few tram riders saw the wolf from afar. Rider Jesse Hudson explained that he and his son thought that the wolf was a coyote at first.

"I thought it was a coyote, actually. I thought it was more likely that an animal got into the zoo, then an animal that was in the zoo got loose," Hudson shared with WKYC . "The zoo staff did a pretty good job with it. No one was yelling or screaming."

Cleveland Metropark zoo's executive director Dr. Chris Kuhar mentioned that the wolves were not on exhibit when Sarra escaped. Zoo staff carefully tranquilized the escaped wolf before bringing her back to the exhibit.

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

