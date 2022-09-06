ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit is building bunk beds for kids in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The combined sounds of multiple hammers and the hum of sanders filled the air as people were creating beds for kids. Bunks Across America spent Saturday building bunk beds around the nation. In Mid-Michigan, Sleep in Heavenly Peace said 6,000 kids do not have their own bed, and dozens of people showed up to help change that.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Take a step into a Lansing woman’s homegrown paradise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Non-profit to give out thousands of free books

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of free books will be given away permanently at a special BOOKS AND BRUNCH event on Saturday, September 10, 2022, between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. at the Capital Area Literacy Coalition (CALC), 1028 E. Saginaw, Lansing. Everyone in the Lansing area community is invited...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The sky’s the limit for cupcake flavors at For Goodness Cakes

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Opening a bakery has been a dream of Heather Watson’s for the last decade, and now she’s getting to live it. In 2012, Watson started working at Michaels, where she learned how to decorate cakes through classes and eventually ended up teaching those classes herself for two years. She left that job to work with her mom at her party store in Jackson, but baking was a passion she couldn’t let go of.
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Meridian Township police seek missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: New treatment option for bunions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average American adult takes approximately 4,000-6,000 steps a day. In fact, most Americans travel 75,000 miles on their feet by the time they reach 50. It’s not surprising 75% of people will suffer from foot pain at least once in their lives. One in three...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze

WEBBERVILE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan. A local farm in Webberville created a two-in-one maze that features both the Spartans and the Wolverines. The farm designed two mazes in one! Big Kids can enjoy...
WEBBERVILLE, MI
WLNS

Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
EAST LANSING, MI

