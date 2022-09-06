ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Brown University's opening convocation welcomes the class of 2026

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Brown University celebrated the start of the school year on Saturday with a traditional opening convocation. The ceremony was postponed last week due to heavy rain and flooding in the Providence area. One dormitory on campus reportedly flooded, displacing about 30 students. The University waited...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Migraine experts hold symposium of new treatment devices

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Association of Migraine Disorders is gathering in Providence this weekend to expand understanding of migraine conditions and celebrate new research. Clinicians and patients were at the Omni Hotel in Providence to see the latest devices available to manage migraine disorders. Dr. Frederick Godley told...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Heat lamps to keep outdoor diners on Federal Hill warm this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Heat lamps on Federal Hill will keep Al Fresco diners warm this fall. Over a hundred heat lamps were bought with funding from the Take It Outside state grant. The placement of the lamps depends on the size of the restaurants. Outdoor dining is expected...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Giant pirate ship replaces historic tree in Woonsocket neighborhood

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A famous old tree that stood in a Woonsocket family’s front yard for approximately 300 years is now replaced with a 24-foot pirate ship. Resident Helene Labrecque said her family has lived on Spring Street for more than half a century. She said four generations of family have lived in the home together, passing down the same memories of playing on the giant old tree.
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Business
City
Lincoln, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Experts, drivers point out gap in gas prices across Rhode Island

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Gas prices are continuing to drop across Southern New England, but in some communities, the prices are cheaper than others. The gap is being noticed by both drivers and experts across the Ocean State. AAA says prices here in Rhode Island are matching the national...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Union workers arrested during clash with police on Pawtucket picket line

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said five union workers were arrested Friday morning after a confrontation broke out between officers and workers on a picket line. Video shows both the striking workers and police pushing and shoving each other at Friday's protest. DHL delivery workers, who belong to...
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Civic Center#Pavillion#Business Industry#Linus Business#Amica Mutual Pavilion
Turnto10.com

Multiple police agencies respond to fight at New Bedford Whalers game

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Multiple police departments were called to break up a fight during the New Bedford Whalers opening game on Friday night. Video from New Bedford Guide shows a number of police cruisers lined up on Maxfield Street in New Bedford Near an entrance of Dr. Paul F. Walsh Athletic Field on Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to head-on collision in Tiverton

(WJAR) — Tiverton firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two cars Friday evening on Main Road. Officials said two parties were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A mutual aid ambulance was called in from Portsmouth to assist the crews. No further information was immediately available.
TIVERTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Turnto10.com

Man shot in leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot in the leg early Friday morning. Officers responded to a residence at 525 Chalkstone Ave. at about 3:22 a.m. and found blood splatter, according to the department. Police said officers stopped a black SUV with Texas plates and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly

A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license

(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston police arrest four minors accused of crashing stolen car

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police arrested four minors accused of crashing a stolen car early Saturday morning. Police said someone saw the group breaking into a car at about 1:30 a.m. from outside their house on Florida Avenue. The call came in early enough for officers to arrive...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick DUI crash leaves woman with serious injuries

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in serious condition after Warwick police said she was thrown from a car driven by someone who may have been drunk or high just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Broken fence posts and scattered car parts show where police said a car...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy