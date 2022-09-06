Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
Brown University's opening convocation welcomes the class of 2026
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Brown University celebrated the start of the school year on Saturday with a traditional opening convocation. The ceremony was postponed last week due to heavy rain and flooding in the Providence area. One dormitory on campus reportedly flooded, displacing about 30 students. The University waited...
Turnto10.com
Migraine experts hold symposium of new treatment devices
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Association of Migraine Disorders is gathering in Providence this weekend to expand understanding of migraine conditions and celebrate new research. Clinicians and patients were at the Omni Hotel in Providence to see the latest devices available to manage migraine disorders. Dr. Frederick Godley told...
Turnto10.com
Heat lamps to keep outdoor diners on Federal Hill warm this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Heat lamps on Federal Hill will keep Al Fresco diners warm this fall. Over a hundred heat lamps were bought with funding from the Take It Outside state grant. The placement of the lamps depends on the size of the restaurants. Outdoor dining is expected...
Turnto10.com
Giant pirate ship replaces historic tree in Woonsocket neighborhood
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A famous old tree that stood in a Woonsocket family’s front yard for approximately 300 years is now replaced with a 24-foot pirate ship. Resident Helene Labrecque said her family has lived on Spring Street for more than half a century. She said four generations of family have lived in the home together, passing down the same memories of playing on the giant old tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
New Bedford receives $361,000 in railway grants to promote the seafood industry
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined local leaders in New Bedford on Thursday to announce $3 million in railway grants -- $300,000 of that money will be spent right in New Bedford. "What I love about this program is that it takes industrial rail and...
Turnto10.com
Experts, drivers point out gap in gas prices across Rhode Island
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Gas prices are continuing to drop across Southern New England, but in some communities, the prices are cheaper than others. The gap is being noticed by both drivers and experts across the Ocean State. AAA says prices here in Rhode Island are matching the national...
Turnto10.com
Union workers arrested during clash with police on Pawtucket picket line
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said five union workers were arrested Friday morning after a confrontation broke out between officers and workers on a picket line. Video shows both the striking workers and police pushing and shoving each other at Friday's protest. DHL delivery workers, who belong to...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield battles North Providence in Week 1 of 'Friday Night Rivals'
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 kicks off a series of high school football games Friday. The premiere of "Friday Night Rivals" features Smithfield at North Providence. The game will be televised on the Charge! network. Watch over the air on Channel 10.2 or check your local cable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Multiple police agencies respond to fight at New Bedford Whalers game
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Multiple police departments were called to break up a fight during the New Bedford Whalers opening game on Friday night. Video from New Bedford Guide shows a number of police cruisers lined up on Maxfield Street in New Bedford Near an entrance of Dr. Paul F. Walsh Athletic Field on Friday.
Turnto10.com
Stretch of Route 4 to close for removal of Division Street Bridge arches
(WJAR) — A stretch of Route 4 in East Greenwich will close on and off beginning Sunday to take down the temporary arches at Division Street Bridge on the East Greenwich/Warwick line. The closures will start Sunday night and will run for five nights, according to the Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Maura Healey says she will pay attention to South Coast during New Bedford visit
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The frontrunner in the Massachusetts governor’s race made a stop in New Bedford, Thursday, two days after securing the Democratic nomination. Maura Healey, attorney general and potential soon-to-be-governor of Massachusetts, is big on tackling climate change and housing. “We are going to make...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to head-on collision in Tiverton
(WJAR) — Tiverton firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two cars Friday evening on Main Road. Officials said two parties were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A mutual aid ambulance was called in from Portsmouth to assist the crews. No further information was immediately available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Man shot in leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot in the leg early Friday morning. Officers responded to a residence at 525 Chalkstone Ave. at about 3:22 a.m. and found blood splatter, according to the department. Police said officers stopped a black SUV with Texas plates and...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich athlete hopes to inspire others after overcoming eating disorder
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — For an East Greenwich cross country captain, the real race started before the starting line. East Greenwich senior Morgan Walsh likes to talk when she runs. “I am very happy, I’m smiling, I’m talking to people which I probably shouldn’t be doing because I’m...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls' Victor Parra returns to share his story with kids
(WJAR) — A pro soccer player originally from Central Falls, now living in California, likes to come home once in a while, to share his story with school kids and let them know: where there's a will, there's a way. Victor Parra's latest trip back home to Central Falls...
Turnto10.com
Board of Elections to hear Elorza request to remove ExpressVote machines for primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gubernatorial candidate Nellie Gorbea’s camp was hammering Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza over his call Friday to remove voting machines that have been the source of mishaps before Tuesday's Rhode Island primary election. The Rhode Island Board of Elections, however, announced Friday evening that it...
Turnto10.com
Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly
A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license
(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
Turnto10.com
Cranston police arrest four minors accused of crashing stolen car
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police arrested four minors accused of crashing a stolen car early Saturday morning. Police said someone saw the group breaking into a car at about 1:30 a.m. from outside their house on Florida Avenue. The call came in early enough for officers to arrive...
Turnto10.com
Warwick DUI crash leaves woman with serious injuries
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in serious condition after Warwick police said she was thrown from a car driven by someone who may have been drunk or high just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Broken fence posts and scattered car parts show where police said a car...
Comments / 1