ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Italy's left insists far-right isn't destined to win vote

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBFD8_0hkQeMoO00

Italy’s Democratic Party leader used a rally Tuesday evening to try to galvanize center-left voters, especially young people, trying to confound opinion polls that indicate a right-wing campaign alliance is headed to triumph in this month’s election of a new Parliament.

“No destiny is already written,'' former Premier Enrico Letta told a few hundred people in a Rome square. ”We will make a democratic and progressive Italy win" in the Sept. 25 balloting.

His chief rival, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, is intent on becoming the first woman to hold Italy's premiership.

As Letta tried to instill confidence among the Democrats' base, an opinion poll published Tuesday said Meloni’s nationalist, fast-growing Brothers of Italy party and Letta's Democrats are running neck and neck at just over 20% support for each.

But Meloni has a crucial advantage over Letta that could prove her springboard into the premier's office. She is in a broad campaign alliance with two well-established right-wing and conservative figures — anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, who has led three governments with his Forza Italia party.

The survey of eligible voters by the Ixe’ Institute polling firm said the 5-Stars had just under 14% support and Salvini’s League nearly 11%. The opinion poll incidated Meloni’s alliance could clinch an absolute majority in both chambers of Parliament.

Letta failed to secure similarly sized campaign allies. On principle, he refused to ally with the populist 5-Star Movement, whose yanking of support in Parliament helped collapse the government earlier this summer of now caretaker Premier Mario Draghi, triggering elections six months early.

Letta's plan to unite the Democrats' electoral forces with centrists backfired after the latter refused to campaign with the tiny Greens and far-left forces that are allied with the Democrats.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, a prominent Democrat who opened the rally, told the crowd that “this country cannot afford to make a profound regression on social values. We can beat these surveys.”

Other speakers said allowing the far-right to take power could lead to a retreat on rights such as legalized abortion.

A rising star on the left, Elly Schlein, an independent who is deputy governor of the northern Emilia Romagna region, referred to a successful battle in recent years waged by the Democrats to allow same-sex civil unions.

One of the most applauded rally speakers, Schlein said Italians deserve to obtain “something more,” including a same-sex marriage law and a law cracking down on hate crimes, including aggression against the LGBTQ community.

Schlein cited the recent case of two young women who said they were slapped and pushed in a beach town near Rome after they kissed and held hands in public.

Meloni has railed against what she calls the LGBTQ lobby but says she isn't prejudiced against members of that community.

Closing the rally, Letta said, "it will be be our Italy, democratic and progressive and European and ecological, that wants to change the history of this country.”

He said he was heartened that recent polling data indicates the Democrats are now the most popular party among young Italians.

Letta is also pitching heavily for the support from the undecided, which the Ixe' Institute said accounted for nearly a quarter of eligible voters who were polled. The institute said the survey, conducted Sept. 2, had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped

The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Italy's Right Eyes Landslide in 5-Star's Sicilian Strongholds

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) - Like many Sicilians, Agatino Zappala, who runs a delicatessen in the city of Catania, voted for the 5-Star Movement at Italy's last national election in 2018 but will switch his allegiance to the right at this month's vote. The trend, reflected in polls, could give the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Roberto Gualtieri
Person
Enrico Letta
Person
Elly Schlein
Person
Giorgia Meloni
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Democrats#Abortion Issues#Parliament#Brothers Of Italy Party#Forza Italia#Ixe Institute#Salvini S League
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
ARTnews

Centuries-Old Roman Mosaic Repatriated to Italy

A 2,000-year-old Italian mosaic depicting Medusa has been returned to the Italian government by U.S. authorities. The artifact, which had been held in a storage facility in Los Angeles since the 1980s, was recovered by the the FBI, which first announced the repatriation on Wednesday. The bureau’s unit overseeing crimes related to artworks began working on the case in late 2020 after receiving a tip from an attorney with knowledge of the mosaic’s owner, who was a client. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of either individuals. According to officials involved the case, the mosaic appeared in “cultural property records” in 1909. Then, in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here

It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Place
Rome, IT
nationalinterest.org

Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
MILITARY
International Business Times

All Eyes On Army As Brazil Heads For Elections

With President Jair Bolsonaro trailing in the polls and regularly alleging Brazil's voting system is plagued by fraud, all eyes are on the military and the role it could play in the country's deeply divisive October elections. The far-right president, an ex-army captain, has enthusiastically courted the military's support and...
POLITICS
investing.com

Europe's Energy Ministers Set for Difficult Talks on Measures to Ease Crisis

Investing.com -- Divisions over how best to tackle Europe's energy crisis were on full display early Friday as energy ministers from the European Union met to discuss radical proposals on capping prices, raising taxes, and reducing demand. Expectations for decisive action at the meeting are low, due to differing opinions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daniella Cressman

Liz Truss Will Be U.K's Next Prime Minister

"Liz Truss won the bitter race to succeed Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister, and will take power with the country facing brutal economic headwinds that threaten to plunge millions of Britons into poverty this winter." —Ellen Milligan.
Reuters

EU eyes overhaul of debt rules as crises pile up

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Byzantine, politicised or just plain stupid, European Union fiscal rules have been called many names and changed many times. Now the EU is starting another debate to reform them as it faces overlapping crises the rules were not designed to deal with.
ECONOMY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy