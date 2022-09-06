ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 5

Related
Click10.com

Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner

North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers’ murder in the area near...
WEST PERRINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman

MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police investigate fatal shooting of 89-year-old woman

MIAMI - City of Miami police are investigating the shooting death of an 89-year-old woman on Friday night. Police said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of  NW 10 Ave and 52 Street.Responding officers were led to the area when they got a Shotspotter alert. "Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who appeared to have been suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police said. The unidentified woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477). 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested after 2 teens shot in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday after 2 teens were shot overnight Wednesday in Hialeah. Hialeah police have identified the man as 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 51st Street.
HIALEAH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Jackson Memorial Hospital
Click10.com

Police: Beloved great-grandmother fatally shot in Miami’s Liberty City

A great-grandmother was fatally shot on Friday night in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, police officers found the 89-year-old woman injured after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10 Avenue and 52 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Margate police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old

MARGATE, Fla. – The Margate Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing, endangered juvenile. According to authorities, Sarah Ramkhelawan,16, was last seen leaving her residence near the 190 block of Southwest 69th Terrace sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus

MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thesource.com

Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones

According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

12-year-olds robbed and shot at school bus stop in Florida

Miami-Dade– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he reportedly robbed two 12-year-old at a school bus stop before shooting both of them. The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. near Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police say the two victims were approached by the suspect who demanded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 shot by 16-year-old while waiting for school bus, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two 12-year-olds were shot Thursday morning while waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred at 7:57 a.m. in the area of Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the two victims were approached by...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy