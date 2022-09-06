Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
Click10.com
Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner
North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
cbs12.com
FBI: Man sentenced to 25 years for attempting to murder South Florida police officers
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami who discharged a hail of gunfire at two FBI Task Force Officers and a City of Homestead Police Detective has been sentenced to 310 months, just over 25 years, in federal prison on Thursday. Agents say 21-year-old James Robert Mills Jr.,...
Click10.com
Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers’ murder in the area near...
Click10.com
Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman
MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.
Click10.com
Prosecutors plan to charge teen accused of shooting 2 Miami-Dade students as adult
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old accused of shooting two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade appeared in court Friday morning, where prosecutors revealed they plan to charge him as an adult. Emmanuel Morales faces an attempted murder charge among others after police said he shot...
Click10.com
Man arrested after 2 teens shot in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday after 2 teens were shot overnight Wednesday in Hialeah. Hialeah police have identified the man as 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 51st Street.
Click10.com
Click10.com
Margate police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old
MARGATE, Fla. – The Margate Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing, endangered juvenile. According to authorities, Sarah Ramkhelawan,16, was last seen leaving her residence near the 190 block of Southwest 69th Terrace sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Click10.com
Video shows Hialeah mail thief rides orange Dodge Challenger; feds offer $5K reward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Detectives and U.S. Postal Service inspectors are searching for a thief who has been stealing mail in Miami-Dade County. Surveillance video recently recorded in Hialeah at a business complex shows him using what appears to be a master key to open mailboxes. He ducks down and...
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
Click10.com
thesource.com
850wftl.com
Click10.com
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
