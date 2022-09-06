Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
TPD: 40-year-old man dead after incident in west Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say 40-year-old Eric Ham is dead after after a shooting incident in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon. Police converged on the home just after 5 p.m. and for at least an hour multiple officers were seen outside the home as police waited for a search warrant to go inside.
Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company
OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo. Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m. The Oregon Fire Department,...
13abc.com
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
WTOL-TV
Police investigating three separate homicides on violent Saturday in Toledo
Two of the homicides happened in west Toledo and one on the east side. They represented the 42nd, 43rd, and 44th homicides in the city this year.
Man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in west Toledo. Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. just after 3 a.m. on Saturday on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they found, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least...
13abc.com
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
13abc.com
Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
13abc.com
Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
13abc.com
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
1 Man Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Lenawee County. The officials reported a single-vehicle crash near the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee Police sergeant is on administrative leave amid an investigation into his ties to what some organizations call an anti-government extremist group. A statement from Maumee Mayor Richard Carr on Friday said that Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave Thursday. The move follows...
13abc.com
Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
Maumee police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership list placed on leave
MAUMEE, Ohio — The city of Maumee announced Friday a police sergeant was placed on administrative leave hours after WTOL 11 first reported his name appeared on an Oath Keepers membership list. According to a news release from Mayor Rich Carr, Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on leave Thursday...
13abc.com
Riverview Terrace engineering report released
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Engineers have released a report on the damage at an Adrian apartment complex that has been deemed unsafe for residents to live in. Hundreds of Riverview Terrace residents have been displaced after engineers found structural issues at the high-rise apartment complex in July. An engineering report...
Hit-and-run turns into chase and discovery of missing Ohio girl
"She was reported missing on August 16 of this year. And turned up here with a person that is a convicted pedophile," said Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
Neighbors remember toddler Braylen Noble's death two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was the news everyone prayed they wouldn't hear. A Neighbor recalls the afternoon two years ago when 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found dead by search and rescue divers in their Toledo apartment complex's pool. "It was hysterical, a lot of people were crying, his teachers...
