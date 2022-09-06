Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
The first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park event is coming to Summersville
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
Ribfest 2022 underway in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The 21st annual Ribfest barbecue festival kicks off today, near the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar! The rib fest will consist of world-class and award-winning barbeque vendors from all around the country including New York, Texas, and South Carolina. If you’re not a fan of ribs or anything barbeque there is […]
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
woay.com
New River CTC to offer 3 week Fun Fridays Writing Workshop
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a three-week “Fun Fridays: Creative Writing as Play “Writing Workshop starting October 7 for current and aspiring writers. The class meeting will take place via internet conference or phone and will include lectures, time for questions, and group discussions. Tuition is $75, and the registration deadline is September 23. Students will receive conference call numbers and access codes after completing course registration.
RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
Hinton’s Dairy Queen brings delight for more than 50 years
For over half a century, Hinton's Dairy Queen has been serving patrons iconic dishes alongside local favorites. From the classic Dilly Bar to a hotdog topped with chili and coleslaw, Hinton's DQ has something for everyone. The food selection, which is full of local staples such as brown beans and cornbread, is only one of the unique things about this establishment. In addition to the delectable cuisine, this restaurant boasts an incredible view overlooking the New River. There is, of course, a handful of seating available outside where patrons can enjoy pleasant weather and the beautiful river. Inside, both levels of...
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
The LOOTPRESS Week 2 Pet of the Week is…
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 2 Pet of the Week is…Hero!. Hero is a Brindle Pitbull who will be 2 in January. He loves spending time with his family, particularly the two young girls, one of whom chose his name based on how much she enjoys watching superhero movies with her daddy.
wchstv.com
Celebration Station playground construction started
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Celebration Station playground near Piermont Elementary School in Charleston was demolished Friday. Now, construction has begun for a brand-new modern playground. The wooden jungle gym was popular with kids on the End End since its initial opening in 1994, but parents grew concerned about...
WSAZ
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
wvpublic.org
Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery. The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards. God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got...
Metro News
Injuries reported at Summersville Potato Festival
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A handful of participants in Friday’s opening night of the annual Potato Festival in Summersville were injured during a parade. The Firemen’s Parade began at 8 p.m. in downtown Summersville and Mayor Robert Shafer posted later on Facebook that there was an “unfortunate detour” involving some of the fire trucks and queens and they came in contact with what Shafer described as a “phone cable.”
WSAZ
West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning. Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out. They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower. “I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It...
woay.com
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
West Virginia crews pull driver, vehicle after 185-foot drop
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County. According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews […]
2 West Virginia men charged for allegedly setting couch on fire after Backyard Brawl
Two West Virginia men were arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals because they say the men set fire to a couch shortly after the Backyard Brawl.
Kanawha shelter at max capacity, seeking homes, supplies for animals
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that their shelter is at max capacity. In a release, KCHA said that they have 124 adult dogs and only 108 kennels, which puts the shelter at “crisis capacity.” “We have adult dogs everywhere – the puppy room, the cat room, even our employee bathrooms have […]
West Virginia launches pilot project for new, electric-powered school buses
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has coordinated with West Virginia officials to bring zero-emissions, fully electric school buses to school districts. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael have been working with GreenPower to launch the pilot project of these electric school buses, and Wednesday marks the first day these buses have been running in West Virginia school districts.
