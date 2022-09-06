Read full article on original website
Related
Evanston alderman proposes expanding public nudity ordinance to remove gender
An alderman in Evanston is proposing expanding the city's public nudity ordinance to allow women, trans and non-binary people to go topless.
oakpark.com
Former OPRF student returns as a dean
With 47 new hires this school year Oak Park and River Forest High School is making incremental progress toward diversifying its staff. Employees of color account for approximately 62% of new hires this year. Thirty percent of the new hires are Black, 23 percent are Latino and 9 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander. Thirty-eight percent of new hires are white.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Mayor Lightfoot not alarmed by the growing number of Chicago Council members deciding to call it quits
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects more alderpersons will decide not to seek re-election. Howard Brookins and Susan Sadlowski Garza were the two most recent. But, the mayor doesn’t seem to be taking it personally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
Thirteen members of City Council are leaving, and one alderman says more are to follow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day is known as the unofficial kickoff to campaign season – but this particular Labor Day, another member of the Chicago City Council announcer her season has come to an end.Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) said she will not be running for reelection."It has been my greatest honor to serve my constituents, friends and neighbors on the southeast side. I am proud and humbled by the responsibility and the trust that has been placed upon me to create positive and long lasting social change within our communities," Garza wrote in a Facebook post.Garza, whose ward includes the...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard Violated Civil Rights of Residents –
Prior to last night’s Dolton Village board meeting, Mayor Tiffany Henyard thought it was a good idea to violate the rights of a citizen attempting to attend the public meeting of the village of Dolton. She had a police officer remove Stephanie Wiedeman prior to the meeting, without due process. This allegedly violated her right to attend a public meeting under the Open Meetings Act and her First Amendment right to speak at the meeting and to hear what others were speaking about.
wgnradio.com
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?
Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
blockclubchicago.org
South Side School Confronts A Wave Of Grief After Losing 2 Students To Gun Violence
CHATHAM — Word reverberated through Simeon Career Academy — in hushed conversations in living rooms and kitchen tables, through frantic announcements at drumline practice, over text messages among friends:. Jamari Williams, a 15-year-old sophomore at Simeon, had been shot and killed after school just blocks away at a...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
xrock1039.com
Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI
In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
Chicago magazine
In the Land Beyond Midway
Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston resident launches new line of luxury sneakers
Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot as city pulls his press credentials following combative exchanges
A Chicago reporter filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown after his press credentials were revoked. The suit, filed by journalist William J. Kelly to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in late August, alleges Lightfoot and...
Restaurant Group Faces Lawsuit Regarding ‘Deceptive Charges' Added Onto Bills
A Chicago-based restaurant group is facing legal action after allegedly adding fees and surcharges to customers' bills without notifying them before purchase. Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises and its subsidiary, Do-Rite Tinley LLC are facing a lawsuit after a man who had purchased food at the Do-Rite Chicken and Donuts location in Tinley Park noticed a 3 percent surcharge on his receipt after paying for his food.
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned Cemetery
If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this creepy hike through the abandoned ruins of the historic Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery in Midlothian, Illinois. Keep reading to learn more.
Student at suburban middle school found bomb threat on post-it note under desk: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Students and staff at a suburban middle school were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m., Joliet police responded to Timber Ridge Middle School for a possible bomb threat. When officers arrived, it was determined that a student located a post-it note indicating...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Naperville, IL — 15 Top Places!
Get a break from your mundane life as you enjoy a food-filled vacation by having the best brunch in Naperville. This Illinois city houses an impressive array of dining choices, ideal for going on a date, having a fun time with friends, enjoying a meal with family, or spending some quiet time alone.
Comments / 0