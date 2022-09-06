EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are reminding Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights-of-way. Those areas include the following. Intersections. Interchanges. Rights-of-way that run parallel to highways, including medians, shoulders and roadside areas. INDOT employees will remove campaign signs and...

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO