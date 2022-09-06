Read full article on original website
INDOT reminds Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of rights-of-way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are reminding Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights-of-way. Those areas include the following. Intersections. Interchanges. Rights-of-way that run parallel to highways, including medians, shoulders and roadside areas. INDOT employees will remove campaign signs and...
Police: Huntington man arrested after pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say a Huntington man with an active arrest warrant was arrested Thursday in Grant County and is now facing several charges after a traffic stop led to a pursuit. ISP says just before 1:30 p.m., a state trooper...
