ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-million dollar expansion effort at the Port of Panama City is set to create hundreds of new jobs. “This is going to create an additional 279 direct and indirect jobs for the Port Northwest Florida region, timber industry, timber harvesting, the rail industry,” Alex King, executive director for the Port of Panama City Florida, said. “All this is from a 2018 report with Martin and associates that we worked with to have this date done for this project.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Business
Bay County, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too. That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Andrews State Park receives large investment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say a new project will keep our beaches beautiful. Bay County Commissioners are moving forward with a recommendation of the Tourist Development Council to pay for the initial beach restoration at St. Andrews State Park. The price tag of the project is more...
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#East Bay#Manufacturing Operations#Economic Development#Mocama Marine Llc#Action Craft#Southwind#The Bay County Commission
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven 9/11 Memorial Run

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Sunday the Lynn Haven Fire Department and the Lynn Haven Police Department are hosting a 9/11 Memorial Run. It will start at 10 a.m at the Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge (Old Bailey Bridge) starting at the Porter Park side. During the run donations will be...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

City of Lynn Haven hosts 9/11 Remembrance Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September 11, 2001, is a day Americans will never forget. The City of Lynn Haven held a 9/11 Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday morning to reflect and honor the lives lost, on that day 21 years ago. “For many, the wounds of that morning still remain...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many events this weekend will honor the victims of 9/11. Lynn Haven Remembrance Day When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. Where: Lynn Haven, Sharon Sheffield Park 9/11 Memorial Run When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. Where: Lynn Haven, Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge WSL World Championships #1 When: Sept. 9 – […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

The St. Joe Company and InterMountain Management Announce the Commencement of Construction of a 121-Suite Residence Inn by Marriott® Hotel in the Heart of the Pier Park® Shopping and Entertainment District in Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) and InterMountain Management, LLC (“InterMountain”) announced the commencement of construction on a new hotel in Panama City Beach, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006089/en/ Rendering of the Residence Inn by Marriott to be built in the heart of the Pier Park Shopping and Entertainment District in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach condominium catches fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Panhandle Players host Sunday kickoff. The Panhandle Players will host their season kickoff...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy