WJHG-TV
Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Farmers Market Competing in 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmers Market brings the community together every weekend to support local vendors and enjoy the beauty of Downtown Panama City. This year, the market is participating in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Each year for this celebration, the American Farmland Trust...
WJHG-TV
The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-million dollar expansion effort at the Port of Panama City is set to create hundreds of new jobs. “This is going to create an additional 279 direct and indirect jobs for the Port Northwest Florida region, timber industry, timber harvesting, the rail industry,” Alex King, executive director for the Port of Panama City Florida, said. “All this is from a 2018 report with Martin and associates that we worked with to have this date done for this project.”
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east...
WJHG-TV
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
WJHG-TV
Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too. That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.
WJHG-TV
St. Andrews State Park receives large investment
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say a new project will keep our beaches beautiful. Bay County Commissioners are moving forward with a recommendation of the Tourist Development Council to pay for the initial beach restoration at St. Andrews State Park. The price tag of the project is more...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven 9/11 Memorial Run
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Sunday the Lynn Haven Fire Department and the Lynn Haven Police Department are hosting a 9/11 Memorial Run. It will start at 10 a.m at the Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge (Old Bailey Bridge) starting at the Porter Park side. During the run donations will be...
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Searching for Nila May Brock, 77 of Vernon, Florida
On September 9, 2022, Nila May Brock was reported missing. Nila Brock is a 77 year old white female, with alter mental status. Nila Brock left in a 2010 Honda car, blue in color, Fl Tag: JWSC82. It appears Nila Brock left her house in Vernon, Florida around September 3.
WJHG-TV
City of Lynn Haven hosts 9/11 Remembrance Day
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September 11, 2001, is a day Americans will never forget. The City of Lynn Haven held a 9/11 Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday morning to reflect and honor the lives lost, on that day 21 years ago. “For many, the wounds of that morning still remain...
WJHG-TV
PCB city officials approve 2023 budget, reveals future for library hours
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the past few weeks, there have been talks of closing the doors to the Panama City Beach Library one more day to cut down on funding. At Thursday’s city council meeting, the final city budget was approved for 2023 and the future of the library was revealed.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many events this weekend will honor the victims of 9/11. Lynn Haven Remembrance Day When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. Where: Lynn Haven, Sharon Sheffield Park 9/11 Memorial Run When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. Where: Lynn Haven, Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge WSL World Championships #1 When: Sept. 9 – […]
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
The St. Joe Company and InterMountain Management Announce the Commencement of Construction of a 121-Suite Residence Inn by Marriott® Hotel in the Heart of the Pier Park® Shopping and Entertainment District in Panama City Beach, Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) and InterMountain Management, LLC (“InterMountain”) announced the commencement of construction on a new hotel in Panama City Beach, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006089/en/ Rendering of the Residence Inn by Marriott to be built in the heart of the Pier Park Shopping and Entertainment District in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
Panama City Beach condominium catches fire
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Panhandle Players host Sunday kickoff. The Panhandle Players will host their season kickoff...
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
