Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
k105.com
Human remains found in burned building in eastern Ky.
Human remains have been found in a burned building in eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police is investigating after the remains were discovered Tuesday night at approximately 9:00 in Lee County. State police said the remains were found in a burned building on Hwy 52. The remains have been transported to...
k105.com
Teenager arrested in shooting at off-campus housing near UK
A teenager has been charged in a shooting at a party at off-campus housing at the University of Kentucky. The Lexington Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jason Almanza-Arroyo and charged him with multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Early Thursday morning, UK said...
Comments / 0