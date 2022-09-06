LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the flood or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO