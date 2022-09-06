Read full article on original website
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the flood or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Susan G. Komen hosts More Than Pink Walk in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered Saturday morning to participate in the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk to celebrate and honor those who lost their lives to breast cancer. The walk took place 9 a.m. at Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park on129 River Road. Supporters, survivors, and current...
‘4 Good on the Go’ program donates to families in Louisville impacted by inflation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A non-profit based out of Henderson, Kentucky was in Louisville Friday helping families who live in the California neighborhood that have been impacted by the effects of inflation. According to officials with “4 Good on the Go”, this traveling donation bus is apart of the “4...
Louisville officials, first responders remember 9/11 attacks on 21st anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department, Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honored the 21st Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Sunday. The tribute and memorial were held at the Louisville Division of Fire Headquarters. ”Every year on Sept. 11, we come together to grieve...
First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 1962 class of Pleasure Ridge Park High School had their reunion Saturday, but it wasn’t a normal alumni get-together. The class of ‘62 was the very first to graduate from the school. They had a 10-year reunion in 1972 and they’ve kept coming together every five years since.
Butler High School honors Sept. 11 victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Butler High School honored September 11 victims Friday by placing flags in front of the school. Butler High School teacher, Jonathan Joseph, said that this project is important for the students to understand the effect 9/11 had on the world. “I teach government and...
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Ky. woman receives ‘thank you’ letter from Windsor Castle after sending oil painting to Queen Elizabeth. A “thank you” note from Windsor Castle was in the mail, handwritten by one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT. Connie...
UofL prepping for autonomous workforce of the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville received $750,000 dollars in federal money to launch a new program Friday. Spearheaded by outgoing Congressman John Yarmuth, the RAMPS program will aim to prepare workers for automated workplaces of the future. RAMPS, which stand for Robotics And Additive Manufacturing Pathways to...
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
Homearama returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
JCPS: Masking optional for Sept. 12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and families can expect Monday to start “masking optional” as Jefferson County has been placed in the yellow for COVID-19 numbers Wednesday. According to Mark Hebert with JCPS, students will be able to opt out of wearing masks September 12. On the CDC...
Inmate at LMDC saves other inmate using Narcan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at LMDC saved another inmate’s life with Narcan Friday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, an inmate was overdosing on an unknown substance when another inmate revived and used Narcan that had been installed recently inside the housing unit. The...
Returning to optional masking not a ‘full win’ for some JCPS parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Masks in schools is a debate that’s been going on for over two years. JCPS started the school year with a mask mandate, and starting September 12, masks will be optional. Jefferson County fell back into the yellow Wednesday and district leaders have told us...
JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
Louisville Downtown partnership to launch new street art program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) has launched a new public art program Wednesday. The program is called ‘Street Gallery’, which will reimagine the appearance of metal electrical signal boxes found at intersections. According to the release, colorful art will be placed on the traffic...
JCPS opens new Wilkerson Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Wilkerson Elementary is officially ready to welcome in students. JCPS officials showed off the finished 82,000 square-foot building Friday. This is the first time JCPS has built a new school in Southwest Jefferson County in almost 25 years. ”There’s a lot of Joy and...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee wins union election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heine Brothers’ Coffee workers, organizing with NCFO 32J SEIU, won their union election with a massive majority. According to the release, workers will now sit at the bargaining table with their employer and negotiate a fair contract for all Heine Brothers’ workers. Workers announced...
