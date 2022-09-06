In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is alerting Region motorists to upcoming ramp closures in the Hammond area as ongoing Borman Expressway work moves into a new phase. The north and southbound Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound Interstate 80/94 are scheduled to temporarily close beginning September 9. The north and southbound Kennedy Avenue on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 could close by September 16, but they won’t be closed unless the ramps at Calumet or Indianapolis Boulevard are reopen for traffic to use. INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when travelling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO