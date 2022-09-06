ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Approval for Massive Battery Factory Delayed

(St. Joseph County, IN) - County approval for a proposed battery manufacturing facility near New Carlisle has been postponed. Ultium Cells, partnering with General Motors, hopes to build a 2-million-square-foot electric car battery plant on over 600 acres along State Road 2. The St. Joseph County Council was set to...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
laportecounty.life

Maki Precision Machining, LLC. Opens in La Porte

Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open in La Porte at 720 Boyd Boulevard. The company has purchased the new location and is preparing to equip the manufacturing space. “The City of La Porte prides itself on being a business-friendly community. We consistently work with businesses both big and small and strive to make sure opening here is an efficient and enjoyable experience. We know communities across the country are competing for this type of development and we have no problem letting them know we are here to win,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Parts Maker Coming to La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Seven New Transit Development Districts to Transform Northwest Indiana

The stage for a new era of transformative development was set Wednesday when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
GARY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Commissioners Table Solar Ordinance Second Reading

The Starke County Commissioners went through the second reading of the amended solar ordinance this week. The landscape buffer and screening amendment was discussed further. It explained participating solar energy landowners adjoining another participating landowner may opt out of the landscape buffer screening requirement along all property lines upon written and recorded legal agreement between landowners. The recorded legal agreement would need to be submitted to the Plan Commission for approval.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

IDOT announces $94 million upgrade to busy corridor in Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state announced a big time investment on the roads in south suburban Harvey.On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation detailed plans to totally revamp the busy corridor along Wood Street and Ashland Avenue.The $94 million project will reconstruct a stretch of more than 3 miles.
HARVEY, IL
xrock1039.com

Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI

In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
GARY, IN
wgnradio.com

How homeowners can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: Don Butler, Vice President of Kapital Electric, joins the program to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements, including solar panel installation, and why homeowners should take advantage of this. To learn more about what Kapital Electric can do for you go to kapitalelectric.com or give them a call at 630-948-5043.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Alliance, RUSH ink clinical services partnership

Chicago-based health system RUSH and Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance Inc. are partnering to improve the availability of healthcare to patients in northwest Indiana. The partners say the agreement establishes coordinated care between RUSH and Franciscan, with direct collaboration between providers that will offer patients a streamlined process. The partnership includes Franciscan...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
indiana105.com

INDOT Announces Temporary Eastbound Ramp Closures on I-80/94

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is alerting Region motorists to upcoming ramp closures in the Hammond area as ongoing Borman Expressway work moves into a new phase. The north and southbound Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound Interstate 80/94 are scheduled to temporarily close beginning September 9. The north and southbound Kennedy Avenue on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 could close by September 16, but they won’t be closed unless the ramps at Calumet or Indianapolis Boulevard are reopen for traffic to use. INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when travelling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
HAMMOND, IN
rejournals.com

Warehouse sale in Joliet is Chicagoland’s biggest of the year

The owner of a Whirlpool distribution center in Joliet recently sold the property, claiming the biggest sale of a Chicagoland industrial building this year. According to Crain’s, Nuveen has sold the one-million-square-foot warehouse at 3851 Youngs Road for a hefty $104.4 million to a Bank of America venture. The price represents a nearly 50% jump from the $71.5 million that Nuveen paid for the building in 2018.

