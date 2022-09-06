ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Backdoor Theatre School takes stage next week

By Curtis Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQJ8T_0hkQceQw00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Do you have a young one that has wanted to explore their talents in the acting field? Well, you’re in luck! Because the fall semester for Backdoor Theatre’s “Theatre School” is set to start in just less than a week.

WFPD officials address ongoing investigations

Artistic and Technical Director, Carter Wallace said they have about 20 spots still available for each age category and they added something new to this year’s school, a new age group that will include kindergarten through 2nd grade.

For Carter Wallace, this is much more than just a stage, it’s a platform that can mold children at a young age into their best selves, all through acting.

“It’s so great to see them come out of their shell, and become who they are, they learn skills in theatre and the arts in general that they use in their everyday life and don’t even realize it,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the kids participating in the theatre school can learn interpersonal and communication skills from acting and says what better time to join than this fall semester and said the theatre will help in any way possible by waiving the tuition fees for those who may not be able to afford it.

“We want them to still be able to enroll in theatre school and we believe it’s important for all of our youth in our area to get an arts education so we want to do what we can to assist in that,” Wallace said.

Details released on threats against Windthorst ISD

And for those above the age limit for theatre school but still want to explore their acting talents, Wallace said they have something for you as well.

“This coming Sunday and Monday we will have auditions for our Christmas production which is going to be the Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, so we’re very excited to have this show on our stage, it has 19 named roles so there’s lots and lots of opportunities even for kids 8 to 18, lots of family roles involved so lots and lots of parts,” Wallace said.

Wallace encourages anyone to audition and said you never know, you may discover a new passion just from setting foot on stage.

Backdoor Theatre’s “Theatre School” will begin on September 12th and will run through November 1st. On September 11th and 12th, you’ll be able to audition for the Christmas shows. If you’re interested in joining either one of these, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Walk with a Doc returns after hiatus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More people want to get outdoors for some exercise, and a few people spent their morning going for a walk around the park with a doctor. After COVID-19 hit, Walk With a Doc was put on pause, but now, people are excited for its return. Residents gathered at Hamilton Park with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Quilting in the Falls celebrates local quilt makers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red River Quilters’ Guild hosted their annual event, Quilting in the Falls, Saturday, September 10. The event wrapped up around 5 p.m. Saturday, but quilters got together to shop the newest equipment and look at award-winning pieces. Vendors from across the region met over at the MPEC to set up […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Windthorst, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Christmas Pageant#Arts Education#The Theatre#Backdoor Theatre School#Wfpd#Windthorst Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy